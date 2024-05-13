Live Now:
Sgt. Bill Hooser funeral
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Basketball Forward Noah Waterman Reportedly Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

May 13, 2024, 10:23 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball forward Noah Waterman is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

You’re probably wondering how this is possible. Didn’t the Transfer Portal close on May 1? The portal did close on May 1; however, teams that undergo a coaching change get a 30-day extension from the date their previous coach departed.

BYU basketball transfer portal window closed on May 12

BYU basketball is one of those programs that has an extended portal window.

Kentucky officially hired former BYU head coach Mark Pope on April 12. That left the portal open for BYU players until 10 p.m. (MT) on May 12. Waterman reportedly expressed his desire to enter the portal before the deadline, and the news started to come out on Monday.

Rivals was the first to report the news.

The Savannah, New York native spent the past two seasons at BYU after previous stints at Detroit Mercy and Niagara. After receiving a medical waiver from his first year at Niagara, Waterman has one year of eligibility.

Two months ago, Waterman told KSL Sports he was committed to returning to BYU for one more season. That interview took place before BYU’s postseason run with a different coaching staff.

Since Kevin Young was hired as BYU’s head coach, roster retention has been his number one priority. He’s had great success bringing back Dallin Hall and Richie Saunders from the Transfer Portal to return to BYU. Then, retaining All-Big 12 Honorable Mention Fousseyni Traore for another season.

All of Young’s retained players, including injured guard Dawson Baker, have shared social media posts expressing that they will be back for the 2024-25 season. Waterman never had one of those posts.

Noah Waterman was a starter for BYU this past season

Waterman started 33 games this past season for a BYU team that earned a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The 6-foot-11, 220-pound stretch four averaged 9.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and shot 37% from three this past season. All of those numbers increased from his junior season in 2023 at BYU.

Waterman earned Tournament MVP honors in BYU’s championship run at the Vegas Showdown on Thanksgiving. He scored 24 points against Arizona State, then another 15 in a comeback victory over NC State, who eventually played in the Final Four.

The departure to Waterman brings BYU’s scholarship count for the 2024-25 roster down to eight players. Teams can carry up to 13 scholarship players on a given roster.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Represented In Ice Hockey World Championships

Utahns have extra incentive to watch this year’s tournament as they are represented by four players and the head coach of our new NHL team.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Softball Will Head To Durham For NCAA Regional Round

Utah softball is dancing again and will head to Durham, North Carolina to begin their NCAA Tournament journey.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

ESPN: Former Utah State Center Great Osobor Commits To Washington

Former Utah State men's basketball center Great Osobor followed Danny Sprinkle to Seattle by committing to the Washington, according to ESPN.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah High School 2024 Spring Championships Streaming Guide: Week 2

The second of three weeks filled with Utah High School spring championship events streaming on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tony Finau Ties For 52nd Place At Wells Fargo Championship

Utah’s own and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau tied for 52nd place at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals Fall Short In Road Match Against Chicago Red Stars

The Utah Royals continued their winless streak after falling to the Chicago Red Stars for the second time this season.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

BYU Basketball Forward Noah Waterman Reportedly Enters NCAA Transfer Portal