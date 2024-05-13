Utah Softball Will Head To Durham For NCAA Regional Round

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah softball is dancing again and will head to Durham, North Carolina to begin their NCAA Tournament journey.

The Utes are slated to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in their first game of the Durham regional with first pitch set for Friday, May 17 at 10:00 am MT.

This will be the second time this season that Utah will face South Carolina after suffering a loss early in the year on February 15, 1-9.

Duke is the host school and will take on Morgan State in their first regional game.

Utah’s NCAA Tournament History

Utah’s invitation to the Durham regional marks the 18th time in program history the Utes have made an appearance at the NCAA Tournament. It’s also the sixth time in program history the Utes have made back-to-back appearances in the Big Dance.

Last season, Utah had a magical run in the NCAA Tournament that started with hosting the regional round before moving on to the Collegiate World Series in Oklahoma City. It was the first time Utah made the World Series since head coach Amy Hogue had been a player back in 1994.

The Utes are hoping to bottle a bit more of that magic this season and with any luck, take their game a little further in the NCAA Tournament.

How To Get Tickets For The Durham Regional

Durham, North Carolina is a bit of a trek from Salt Lake City, Utah, but for fans planning on checking out the regional round for the Utes, tickets go on sale today at 1:00 pm MT.

