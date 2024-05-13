Live Now:
Sgt. Bill Hooser funeral
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Melinda French Gates is resigning from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

May 13, 2024, 11:24 AM

Melinda French Gates said on May 13 that she would resign as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates F...

Melinda French Gates said on May 13 that she would resign as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Mandatory Credit: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters via CNN Newsource

CNN's Profile Picture

BY DAVID GOLDMAN, CNN


KSLTV.com

New York (CNN) — Melinda French Gates said Monday she would resign as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation that she has helped lead since 2000.

The foundation has made nearly $78 billion worth of grant payments in the nearly 25 years since its founding.

As part of her separation agreement from former husband Bill Gates, French Gates said she will receive an additional $12.5 billion for her charitable work. French Gates said she plans to focus her giving on groups that focus on women and families.

“This is not a decision I came to lightly,” she said in a statement posted on X. “I am immensely proud of the foundation that Bill and I built together and of the extraordinary work it is doing to address inequities around the world.”

French Gates said she plans to leave the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on June 7, and she will share more about her future charitable plans in the near future.

The organization will change its name to the Gates Foundation, and Bill Gates will become the sole chair, the foundation’s CEO, Mark Suzman, announced on Monday.

“I am sorry to see Melinda leave, but I am sure she will have a huge impact in her future philanthropic work,” wrote Bill Gates in a separate statement Monday, also posted on X.

“Looking ahead, I remain fully committed to the Foundation’s work across all our strategies, and to realizing the opportunities we have to continue improving the lives of millions around the world,” he wrote.

French Gates’ exit had been telegraphed for several years. Bill Gates and French Gates announced their divorce in May 2021. They said at the time they would allow themselves a kind of trial period through 2023 to determine if they could continue working with one another to oversee their massive charitable foundation.

Suzman announced in July 2021 a contingency plan “to ensure the continuity of the foundation’s work.”

“If after two years either decides they cannot continue to work together as co-chairs, French Gates will resign her position as co-chair and trustee,” Suzman said.

Gates will remain in control and, essentially, buy French Gates out of the foundation, Suzman said at the time. French Gates would receive “personal resources” from Gates for her own philanthropic work — resources that would be “completely separate from the foundation’s endowment.”

The $75.2 billion Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s mission is to improve health care in developing countries, enhance educational opportunities and reduce poverty by providing grants and support to various initiatives and organizations around the world.

French Gates also founded Pivotal Ventures, a separate charity that focuses on removing barriers for minorities and women in the United States, in 2015. She committed $1 billion to the organization in 2019.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

A tornado spins west of Hawley, Texas, as cars pass on U.S. 277 on Thursday May 2, 2024, part of on...

Associated Press

Severe storms blitz the US South again after one of the most active tornado periods on record

More than 15 million people from Texas to Florida were under threat of severe storms and the potential for more tornadoes Monday, many of them in areas previously hit during one of the most active periods for tornados in history.

2 hours ago

FILE - A United Airlines jetliner soars past an MLS soccer match July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Co...

Associated Press

US airlines are suing the Biden administration over a new rule to make certain fees easier to spot

U.S. airlines are suing to block the Biden administration from requiring greater transparency over fees that the carriers charge their passengers

2 hours ago

FILE – David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 13, 2013. Opening statements are schedu...

Associated Press

Federal prosecutors request 40-year sentence for man who attacked Pelosi’s husband

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to impose a 40-year prison sentence for the man who broke into former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacked her husband.

5 hours ago

Many people love the taste and convenience of ultraprocessed foods, but researchers are discovering...

Andrea Kane, CNN

Just how bad are ultraprocessed foods? Here are 5 things to know

Before you reach for that can of soda, bag of chips or frozen dinner, why not learn more about what you’re eating?

7 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks with CNN’s Erin Burnett during an exclusive interview Wednesday, May 8...

Jack Forrest, Andrew Millman and Avery Lotz, CNN

Biden faces bipartisan backlash on Capitol Hill over Israel ultimatum

 President Joe Biden is facing backlash from lawmakers in both parties over his ultimatum that a major Israeli offensive in the city of Rafah would result in a shut-off of some US weapons.

18 hours ago

FILE - The Apple logo is displayed at an Apple store, Jan. 3, 2019. Workers at the first Apple Stor...

Associated Press

Apple Store employees in Maryland vote to authorize a first strike over working conditions

Workers at the first Apple Store to unionize have now also authorized a first strike against the tech giant’s retail operations.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Melinda French Gates is resigning from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation