Utah Represented In Ice Hockey World Championships

May 13, 2024, 12:26 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The annual Ice Hockey World Championship is currently underway in Czechia. This year’s tournament consists of 16 teams split into two groups.

The tournament takes place during the same period as the NHL playoffs, so many of the more well-known players still competing for the Stanley Cup are unable to participate.

Though the competition has moved on from banning professional players from playing, many nations still use this tournament as a test for their up-and-coming players to play better competition rather than prominent NHL stars.

Utahns have extra incentive to watch this year’s tournament as they are represented by 3 players, 1 goalie, and the head coach of our new NHL team.

Goaltender Karel Vejmelka is playing for Team Czechia, defenseman Michael Kesselring is playing for Team USA, and forwards Dylan Guenther and Jack Mcbain are playing for Team Canada. Team Canada is also being coached by the head coach of Utah’s NHL team Andre Tourigny, and by former Utah Grizzly Steven Ott. Kesselring contributed to USA’s 6-1 win over Germany with 2 points, including the game-winning goal.

The tournament is just getting started with the championship set to be played on the 26th of May, so there’s still plenty of time to watch and support Utah’s players contending in this year’s championship.

