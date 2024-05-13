Live Now:
Sgt. Bill Hooser funeral
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Officials rescue man who became stranded on a hoodoo in Grand County

May 13, 2024, 1:45 PM

(Grand County Search and Rescue)...

(Grand County Search and Rescue)

(Grand County Search and Rescue)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

GRAND COUNTY — Officials rescued a man who became stranded on a hoodoo surrounded by steep drop offs on all sides.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue were dispatched to Pucker Pass in Long Canyon to help a man in his 60s with an injured ankle. Rescuers discovered the man was stuck on a hoodoo with a five-foot gap between the top of the hoodoo and the cliffside he’d come from.

“GCSAR rigged ropes and a ladder spanning the approximately 5 ft. gap to the top of the hoodoo. AEMT Jensen donned her helmet, harness, and medical gear and carefully crawled across the span to the awaiting patient,” a post from GCSAR stated.

The rescuer secured the man with a harness, helmet, and ropes and then helped him with his injuries. The man was able to use the ladder to cross the gap back to the cliffside.

“As we head into another beautiful weekend here in Moab, remember – just ’cause ya saw a picture of it online, doesn’t always mean it’s the best idea ; )” the post stated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Chaplain Shantel McBride, who works at three CommonSpirit owned hospitals, is organizing the Human...

Garna Mejia

Downtown community walk to raise awarness to mental health issues

The Human Kindness and Caring Walk will be held Wednesday, starting at Holy Cross Hospital-Salt Lake, formerly Salt Lake Regional Medical Center, at 1050 E. South Temple.

1 hour ago

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks to the family during funeral services for Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill ...

Lindsay Aerts

Gov. Cox recalls heroic actions of four officers on day of Sgt. Bill Hooser’s death

Four additional Utah officers are being hailed as heroes for their actions the day that Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser died.

2 hours ago

a man holds a black, white and blue U.S. flag...

Shelby Lofton

Utahns line up along Sgt. Hooser’s funeral route for hours to pay their respects

People from across Utah County and elsewhere lined the several blocks designated as the procession route for Sgt. Bill Hooser's funeral service

2 hours ago

Courtney Hooser on the stage speaking about her father, Sgt. Bill Hooser who was killed by a semi d...

Dan Rascon

‘I will love you forever, Dad’: Sgt. Hooser’s daughters spoke about the man behind the badge

The two daughters of the fallen Santaquin officer gave an emotional tribute to him at the UCCU Event Center at Utah Valley University on Monday.

2 hours ago

The family of fallen Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser sit next to his casket during a graveside s...

Daniel Woodruff

Hundreds gather for somber graveside service for Sgt. Bill Hooser

At the Santaquin City Cemetery, a procession of hundreds of law enforcement officers arrived Monday afternoon behind the hearse carrying Sgt. Bill Hooser’s body.

3 hours ago

Three Lehi High School students getting flowers out of a truck bed to support the teacher who was h...

Brianna Chavez

Lehi High School students band together to help injured teacher

On Monday, students at Lehi High School came together to help a teacher injured during class last Friday.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Officials rescue man who became stranded on a hoodoo in Grand County