Officials rescue man who became stranded on a hoodoo in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY — Officials rescued a man who became stranded on a hoodoo surrounded by steep drop offs on all sides.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue were dispatched to Pucker Pass in Long Canyon to help a man in his 60s with an injured ankle. Rescuers discovered the man was stuck on a hoodoo with a five-foot gap between the top of the hoodoo and the cliffside he’d come from.

“GCSAR rigged ropes and a ladder spanning the approximately 5 ft. gap to the top of the hoodoo. AEMT Jensen donned her helmet, harness, and medical gear and carefully crawled across the span to the awaiting patient,” a post from GCSAR stated.

The rescuer secured the man with a harness, helmet, and ropes and then helped him with his injuries. The man was able to use the ladder to cross the gap back to the cliffside.

“As we head into another beautiful weekend here in Moab, remember – just ’cause ya saw a picture of it online, doesn’t always mean it’s the best idea ; )” the post stated.