ENTERTAINMENT

Childish Gambino announces first tour in 5 years, returns to Utah after a decade

May 13, 2024, 1:48 PM

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Childish Gambino performs onstage during Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond...

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Childish Gambino performs onstage during Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY MARIA SHERMAN, AP MUSIC WRITER


NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Glover’s musical project Childish Gambino has returned with a reimagined album and a new tour announcement.

Early Monday, Glover posted on X that “ATAVISTA” had hit streaming platforms — and that the record is actually “the finished version” of an album he released in 2020, “3.15.20.”

On March 15, 2020, a number of new Childish Gambino songs dropped on DonaldGloverPresents.com, but were quickly removed. A week later, “3.15.20” was officially released with guest appearances including Ariana Grande21 Savage and others. It, too, was eventually removed from streaming platforms.

Monday’s full-length release includes two brand new tracks, “Atavista” and “Human Sacrifice,” according to a press release. Young Nudy and Summer Walker have new guest spots on the album.

To celebrate “Atavista,” Glover dropped a music video for “Little Foot Big Foot,” directed by Hiro Murai (his longtime collaborator also known for work on the television shows “Barry” and “Station Eleven”) and starring Quinta Brunson, Rob Bynes, Monyett Crump and others.

Glover has also announced “The New World Tour,” his first tour since 2019. His run begins on Aug. 11 in Oklahoma City and will hit many major North American cities before heading to Europe, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand.

The tour ends on Feb. 11, 2025 in Perth, Australia.

Openers include WILLOW ( Willow Smith’s musical moniker) and Amaarae. Tickets go on sale Friday.

This is Glover’s second concert in Utah in over a decade, having last played at The Complex in 2014. He will be at the Delta Center on Sept. 14, 2024.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Delta Center (@deltacenter)

