Live Now:
Sgt. Bill Hooser funeral
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

Church announces groundbreaking date for Brazil temple for this summer

May 13, 2024, 3:34 PM

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a groundbreaking date for a temple in Bra...

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a groundbreaking date for a temple in Brazil on Monday. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


Mark Jones

SALT LAKE CITY— The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday that the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ribeirão Prêto Brazil Temple will be June 22.

Elder Joni L. Koch, Brazil Area President, will preside at the ceremony. The temple was one of 18 temples announced in October 2022 by President Russell M. Nelson.

The Ribeirão Prêto Brazil Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

“May you focus on the temple in ways you never have before. I bless you to grow closer to God and Jesus Christ every day,” President Nelson said just prior to announcing the 18 temples.

The temple will be a single-story structure of roughly 32,000 square feet, according to a Church news release. Brazil has 23 temples that are in operation, under construction or announced.

Temple renderings released

Also on Monday, Church leaders also released a rendering of the Maceió Brazil Temple and Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple.

The Maceió Brazil Temple was first announced in April 2022 by President Nelson. The Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple was announced in October 2022 by President Nelson. The location sites of both temples were announced in March 2023.

A rendering of the Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) A rendering of the Maceio Brazil Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints help unload emergency supplies fr...

Michael Houck

The Church of Jesus Christ sends humanitarian aid to Brazil following major flooding

The Church of Jesus Christ is sending humanitarian aid to those affected by the recent flooding that devastated Brazil’s southern state of Rio Grande do Sul.

5 days ago

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a groundbreaking date for a temple in Bra...

Mark Jones

Church announces dedication and groundbreaking dates for temples in Brazil, Bolivia and Texas

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced a dedication date for a temple in Brazil and groundbreaking dates for temples in Bolivia and Texas.

7 days ago

The popular TV series "The Chosen" is filming again in Utah. (KSL TV(...

Carole Mikita

TV series ‘The Chosen’ has returned to Utah to film fifth season

The popular TV series "The Chosen" is filming again in Utah.

8 days ago

FILE - The Rev. Bill Farmer, center, speaks to members of the congregation during service at the Gr...

Peter Smith, Associated Press

United Methodists remove anti-gay language from their official teachings

The United Methodist Church overturned its 40-year ban on gay clergy Wednesday, marking a historic shift in the church’s stance on homosexuality.

11 days ago

Jewish community leaders are ramping up security at synagogues in response to recent protests on un...

Debbie Worthen

Rabbis provide support for Jewish students in response to campus protests

Leaders in the Jewish community in Salt Lake are ramping up security at synagogues and responding to recent protests with more support for Jewish students.

12 days ago

President Dallin H. Oaks, First Counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of ...

Mark Jones

President Oaks dedicates the Urdaneta Philippines Temple

President Dallin H. Oaks, First Counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated the Urdaneta Philippines Temple on Sunday.

15 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Church announces groundbreaking date for Brazil temple for this summer