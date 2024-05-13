SALT LAKE CITY— The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday that the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ribeirão Prêto Brazil Temple will be June 22.

Elder Joni L. Koch, Brazil Area President, will preside at the ceremony. The temple was one of 18 temples announced in October 2022 by President Russell M. Nelson.

“May you focus on the temple in ways you never have before. I bless you to grow closer to God and Jesus Christ every day,” President Nelson said just prior to announcing the 18 temples.

The temple will be a single-story structure of roughly 32,000 square feet, according to a Church news release. Brazil has 23 temples that are in operation, under construction or announced.

Temple renderings released

Also on Monday, Church leaders also released a rendering of the Maceió Brazil Temple and Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple.

The Maceió Brazil Temple was first announced in April 2022 by President Nelson. The Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple was announced in October 2022 by President Nelson. The location sites of both temples were announced in March 2023.