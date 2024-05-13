Live Now:
Sgt. Bill Hooser funeral
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Utah Jazz 2024 NBA Mock Draft Round-Up: Post Lottery

May 13, 2024, 4:24 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The NBA Draft is just over six weeks away and with the lottery in the rearview mirror, it’s officially mock draft season for the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz dropped two spots in the lottery and will own the 10th, 29th, and 32nd picks in the June 26-27 draft.

Here’s a look at who the top mock drafts have the Jazz selecting this summer.

Related: Jazz Leaped By Hawks, Nets In Draft Lottery

Utah Jazz Mock Draft Round-Up: 1.0

Yahoo Sports!

10. Cody Williams – F – Colorado

Stats: 11.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists: .552/.415/.714

Cody Williams was once projected as a potential top overall pick, but injuries derailed the back half of his freshman season at Colorado, and the forward is now entrenched firmly in the back half of the lottery.

The younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams, Cody has excellent size at 6-foot-6 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, but needs to add weight to his 178-pound frame.

Williams shot the ball well at Colorado, but did so on limited attempts, and will need to show more aggression to live up to his NBA potential.

29. Tyler Kolek – G – Marquette

32. Bobbi Klintman – F – Australia

ESPN

10. Ron Holland – F – Ignite

Stats: 18.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists: .474/.239/.682

Ron Holland was the top recruit in the 2023 high school class but chose to play for the G League Ignite rather than play one season in college.

Without a true point guard on the roster, the 6-foot-6 Holland had to carry an unusually large role both as a scorer and playmaker in the G League, and generated mixed results.

Holland’s aggression on both ends of the floor is a major plus, but his 24 percent three-point success rate is a significant red flag, as was his negative assist-to-turnover ratio.

29. Kevin McCullar – F – Kansas

32. Jayton Tyson – G/F – California

Bleacher Report

10. Dalton Knecht – F – Tennessee

Stats: 21.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists: .458/.397/.772

Dalton Knecht is one of the oldest players in the draft, but had a terrific senior season at Tennessee where he earned SEC Player of the Year honors.

Related: Utah Jazz 2024 NBA Draft Prospects

At 23 years old, Knecht is one of the oldest players in the draft, but is more ready to help a team in the NBA than his peers projected in the lottery.

The Tennessee forward measured in at just over 6-foot-5, and has elite athleticism, but his defense remains a work in progress.

29. Johnny Furphy – F – Kansas

32. Kevin McCullar – F – Kansas

Tankathon

10. Ja’Kobe Walter – G/F – Baylor

Stats: 14.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists: .376/.341/.792

Ja’Kobe Walter’s freshman season at Baylor was a mixed bag where he had some big scoring outputs, but struggled to shoot the ball efficiently.

Watler was a top-ten recruit coming out of high school and has excellent coachability, but didn’t fully live up to his billing as a defensive stopper in college.

The Texas native measured in at 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan at the combine.

29. Carlton Carrington – G – Pittsburgh

32. Dillon Jones – G/F – Weber State

The Ringer

10. Stephon Castle – G – UConn

Stats: 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists: .472/.267/.755

Stephon Castle was a terrific defender and secondary ball handler at UConn, but struggled to shoot the ball in his freshman season.

However, the guard had an excellent showing on day one at the combine knocking down 18-25 in the three-point shooting drills.

If Castle continues to shoot this well leading up to the draft he won’t be on the board at 10 for the Jazz.

29. KyShawn George – G/F – Miami

32. Kevin McCullar – F – Kansas

The NBA Draft is set for June 26-27 in New York.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Utah Jazz 2024 NBA Mock Draft Round-Up: Post Lottery