Live Now:
Sgt. Bill Hooser funeral
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Super Bowl Champion Chiefs Will Open Regular Season Against Ravens

May 13, 2024, 4:36 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will open the regular season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5 in a rematch of the AFC title game, the NFL announced Monday.

Chiefs to host Ravens for season opener

The NFL will release the entire 2024 season schedule on Wednesday night on the NFL Network.

The Chiefs beat the Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game in January and went on to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs-Ravens opener at Arrowhead Stadium will be a Thursday night game on NBC. The Chiefs are favored by three points, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The league also announced the Dallas Cowboys will open in Cleveland on Sept. 8, which will also be the broadcast debut for Tom Brady with Fox. Brady retired before last season after winning seven Super Bowls.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be going for an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl title and fourth in six years this season. Mahomes is 4-1 in his career against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Kansas City will begin the season at home for the second straight year and is 9-2 in openers under Andy Reid. The Chiefs lost 21-20 to Detroit in their 2023 opener.

RELATED STORIES

In addition to Mahomes, the Chiefs bring back star tight end Travis Kelce, who agreed to a $34.5 million, two-year contract extension last month, and All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, who signed a five-year, $158.75 million deal in March.

Led by Jackson, the two-time MVP, Baltimore had the best record in the NFL last season and was the top seed for the AFC playoffs. The Ravens beat the Houston Texans 34-10 in the divisional round before undisciplined play and a couple of interceptions by Jackson doomed them against the Chiefs.

The Ravens will have a different look when the teams meet in the opener. Derrick Henry, the second-leading rusher in the league for Tennessee last season, signed with the Ravens in March and gives the team a pounding running back to complement the elusive Jackson. Ravens running backs had just six carries in the AFC title game.

The Ravens have won seven of their past eight Week 1 games.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz 2024 NBA Mock Draft Round-Up: Post Lottery

The NBA Draft is just over six weeks away and with the lottery in the rearview mirror, it's officially mock draft season for the Utah Jazz.

44 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Represented In Ice Hockey World Championships

Utahns have extra incentive to watch this year’s tournament as they are represented by four players and the head coach of our new NHL team.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Softball Will Head To Durham For NCAA Regional Round

Utah softball is dancing again and will head to Durham, North Carolina to begin their NCAA Tournament journey.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Forward Noah Waterman Reportedly Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Waterman started in 33 games for BYU basketball during the 2024 season.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

ESPN: Former Utah State Center Great Osobor Commits To Washington

Former Utah State men's basketball center Great Osobor followed Danny Sprinkle to Seattle by committing to the Washington, according to ESPN.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah High School 2024 Spring Championships Streaming Guide: Week 2

The second of three weeks filled with Utah High School spring championship events streaming on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Super Bowl Champion Chiefs Will Open Regular Season Against Ravens