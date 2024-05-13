Live Now:
EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Lehi High School students band together to help injured teacher

May 13, 2024, 5:28 PM | Updated: 6:33 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


LEHI — Students at Lehi High School came together to help a teacher injured during class last Friday.

The Lehi Police Department and the Alpine School District said it was an unfortunate accident. The teacher, whose name will not be released to respect his privacy, was taken to a local hospital.

“I think it was just rough for all of us to realize that he was hurt because he’s not just a teacher. He’s a great friend and mentor,” said Cayden Winter, one of his students.

Students said the incident happened during shop class.

“The whole area was shut down; the police were there, and the fire department was there,” Winter said.

“For me, it was a lot of panic like, ‘shoot, is he going to be OK?” added another student, Tyce Baumgartner.

Baumgartner (left) and Winter (right) talking about the incident. (KSL TV)

Baumgartner and Winter said uncertainty for the teacher also sunk in with the school year almost over.

They said a few hours after the incident, large groups of students decided to band together to collect flowers and well wishes. They even created vinyl stickers, hoping to be passed out at local car meets.

“And then Tyce came up with the GoFundMe*, and it just blew up,” Winter said.

Students speaking to KSL TV about their teacher and how much he means to them.

Students speaking to KSL TV about their teacher and how much he means to them. (KSL TV)

Since the accident on Friday, more than $25,000 has been donated, which will go towards the teacher’s medical expenses.

“I didn’t even think we would hit $10,000 like I thought it was too lofty of a goal,” Baumgartner said.

He added that he was grateful to everyone who had donated.

“(The teacher) cares for everyone individually,” Baumgartner said. “I feel like he knows me, and I’m not just another face in the crowd.”

All of this work is to help an educator who means so much to the two students.

“We’re all here to help,” Winter said.

Three Lehi High School students getting flowers out of a truck bed to support the teacher who was hurt.

Three Lehi High School students getting flowers out of a truck bed to support the teacher who was hurt. (KSL TV)

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

 

