LOCAL NEWS

Downtown community walk to raise awarness to mental health issues

May 13, 2024, 7:05 PM | Updated: 7:07 pm

BY GARNA MEJIA


SALT LAKE CITY A chaplain is raising mental health awareness with a community walk in downtown Salt Lake City.

The Human Kindness and Caring Walk will be held Wednesday, starting at Holy Cross Hospital-Salt Lake, formerly Salt Lake Regional Medical Center, at 1050 E. South Temple. The walk will end at the Cathedral of the Madeleine where a special program will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The parade will be lead by the Wasatch District Pipe Band and everyone is welcome to participate.

Chaplain Shantel McBride, who works at three CommonSpirit owned hospitals, is organizing the event. McBride said she was inspired by her work as a chaplain and seeing the needs of individuals experiencing challenging circumstances or a mental health crisis.

Influenced by a friend

“We never know what another person is going through,” McBride said adding that she was influenced by the example of a friend who died of cancer.

“I had a dear friend Reagan who passed away 12 years ago, in fact she’s one of the big reasons I became a chaplain and she always said you know what if we all just help one person everyone will be helped and I always thought that is such an easy thing to do,” McBride said.

McBride said holding the walk in May, which is Mental Health Awareness month, was the perfect timing.

“Kindness not only benefits individuals on a personal level by improving their mental and emotional well-being but also contributes to the overall cohesiveness and harmony of a community,” McBride said.

According to a press release, the program will include several speakers and artists including Christine McSweeney, CEO of CommonSpirit Holy Cross Hospital Jordan Valley and Holy Cross Hospital Jordan West; Father Tema Nnamezie, market director of Mission Integration, CommonSpirit Holy Cross Hospitals; Curtis Bennett, executive director of One Kind Act a Day; Jeffrey Olsen, author and creative director of “At One Community”; multicultural artist Alex Boye; Brandy Vega, founder of Promise2live; Musician Scott Wright; Gary Lee Price, sculptor; and the Very Rev. Martin Diaz, rector of the Cathedral of the Madeleine.

Additional resources

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
  • The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

