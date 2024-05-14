Live Now:
NATIONAL NEWS

Red Lobster is abruptly closing dozens of restaurants

May 13, 2024, 7:59 PM

Struggling Red Lobster is abruptly closing at least 48 of its restaurants around the country, accor...

Struggling Red Lobster is abruptly closing at least 48 of its restaurants around the country, according to a leading restaurant liquidator. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY NATHANIEL MEYERSOHN, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Struggling Red Lobster is abruptly closing at least 48 of its restaurants around the country, according to a leading restaurant liquidator.

TAGeX Brands is conducting an online auction of Red Lobster kitchen equipment, furniture and other contents at restaurants closing. The auction begins Monday and continues through Thursday, according to company founder Neal Sherman.

Red Lobster locations in BuffaloOrlandoJacksonville and other cities were listed as “temporarily closed” on Red Lobster’s website, according to local news reports.

Red Lobster did not respond to CNN’s requests for comment. The company has around 650 locations.

Red Lobster is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy protection. The chain has tapped a restructuring expert as its chief executive, a possible indicator of an impending bankruptcy.

Red Lobster was a restaurant industry pioneer, but has declined in recent years due to a range of factors, including corporate mismanagement, say former leaders at the chain and restaurant analysts.

In 2020, Thai Union, a longtime supplier to Red Lobster, took an undisclosed financial stake in the chain, becoming a key shareholder. Since then, Red Lobster has cycled through four CEOs and an all-you-can-eat shrimp deal last year that slowed down table service and cut into Thai Union’s profitability.

Thai Union said earlier this year it would divest from Red Lobster and take a $530 million loss on its investment.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 02: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House...

Fatima Hussein and Zeke Miller, Associated Press

Biden blocks Chinese-backed crypto mining firm from land ownership near Wyoming military base

President Joe Biden has issued an order blocking a Chinese-backed cryptocurrency mining firm from owning land near a Wyoming nuclear missile base.

6 hours ago

FILE - The Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif., Sept. 6, 2012. Amazon’s self-driving robotaxi uni...

Associated Press

Amazon’s self-driving robotaxi unit Zoox under investigation by US after 2 rear-end crashes

Amazon’s self-driving robotaxi unit is being investigated by the U.S. government's highway safety agency after two of its vehicles braked suddenly and were rear-ended by motorcyclists.

6 hours ago

Tylee Ryan, right, is pictured here with her brother, JJ Vallow. Chad Daybell, their mother's new h...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Tylee’s best friend, people who examined her body testify in Chad Daybell murder trial

Jurors in the Chad Daybell murder trial heard testimony Monday from victim Tylee Ryan's best friend and from investigators who testified about marks found on Tylee's bones.

6 hours ago

Smoke rises from mutual aid wildfire GCU007 in the Grande Prairie Forest Area near TeePee Creek, Al...

Eric Zerkel, Paradise Afshar and Sara Smart, CNN

Explosive wildfire threatens Canadian town, US gets season’s first dose of smoke

An out-of-control fire exhibiting “extreme fire behavior” is threatening to overrun a small Canadian community as the country’s wildfire season explodes to early life for the second consecutive year.

7 hours ago

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: Roger Corman attends the Premiere Of Netflix's "The Irishman" a...

Bob Thomas and Amy Taxin, Associated Press

Hollywood mentor and ‘King of the Bs’ Roger Corman, dies at 98

Roger Corman, Hollywood's "King of the Bs," has died. He was 98. Corman produced such low-budget classics and gave many of Hollywood's most famous actors and directors their first breaks.

8 hours ago

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Childish Gambino performs onstage during Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond...

Maria Sherman, AP Music Writer

Childish Gambino announces first tour in 5 years, returns to Utah after a decade

Childish Gambino has returned with a reimagined album and a new tour announcement with a Utah visit for 2024.

9 hours ago

