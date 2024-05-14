Live Now:
Sgt. Bill Hooser funeral
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Draper eyes $1.6 million property tax increase to boost public safety

May 13, 2024, 10:25 PM | Updated: 10:30 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

DRAPER — Officers’ lives are constantly on the line as they protect and serve their communities.

Police work is an extremely dangerous job and firefighters face their own hazards.

With departments facing hiring and retention challenges, Draper City is eyeing a $1.6 million property tax increase to make salaries more competitive while adding some key positions in its police and fire departments.

“We’re never going to be the highest-paid police department in the valley, but I’d like to be competitive,” Draper Mayor Troy Walker told KSL TV during an interview Monday. “We need a tax increase to cover ongoing police benefits, fire benefits and pay. That’s really what it is.”

If the proposed property tax increase is approved Tuesday by the city council as part of a tentative new fiscal year budget, it would mean a $50.99 increase per year or $4.25 per month for a home valued at $500,000, $77.91 per year or $6.49 per month for a home appraised at the city’s median value of $764,000, $101.97 per year or $8.50 per month for a $1 million home and $152.96 per year or $12.75 per month on a $1.5 million house.

Where the funds would go

According to the city’s plan, $500,000 would go toward police pay adjustments, $400,000 would go to fire pay adjustments, $326,000 would add three new firefighter positions, $200,000 would go toward adding a police chief deputy, $163,000 would pay for a fire training captain position and $40,000 would go toward making a records specialist position full-time.

Even with the increase, Walker said Draper would still boast one of the lowest property tax rates in Salt Lake County.

According to the city’s plan, $500,000 would go toward police pay adjustments. (KSL TV)

“So (it’s) not a lot of actual money that you’re going to spend — not even a full McDonald’s run anymore,” Walker said.

Walker said the money is necessary to be able to continue to retain good employees while competing for new candidates.

“The number of people who want to become police officers — it has gone down,” Walker said. “Good police officers, good firefighters — you want to keep them.”

If the city council approves a tentative fiscal year budget including the increase Tuesday night, officials said there would then be a public hearing on the tentative budget before the Community Reinvestment Agency on June 4.

Walker said he was confident the additional money would be significant for public safety in the city.

“It’s enough to make the difference,” Walker said. “It’s enough to solidify our public safety and the pay and to keep good officer and firefighters — it’s enough to do it.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Salt Lake County Search and Rescue spent Monday night prepping for an expected busy summer season, ...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Salt Lake County SAR preps for hiking callouts with fitness test

Salt Lake County Search and Rescue spent Monday night prepping for an expected busy summer season, by putting the team to the test at one of the places they respond to frequently.

6 hours ago

High food prices are squeezing Utah families, and going to the grocery store can be a frustrating e...

Daniel Woodruff

Is grocery shopping ‘frustrating and stressful’? Here are ways to stretch your dollars

High food prices are squeezing Utah families, and going to the grocery store can be a frustrating experience.

6 hours ago

Kouri Richins, charged with killing her husband, looks on during a bail hearing on June 12, 2023, i...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Kamas woman charged with murdering husband is found guilty of assaulting sister-in-law

A Kamas woman charged with murdering her husband and later writing a book about grieving was found guilty on Monday of assaulting her sister-in-law shortly after her husband's death.

8 hours ago

Chaplain Shantel McBride, who works at three CommonSpirit owned hospitals, is organizing the Human...

Garna Mejia

Downtown community walk to raise awarness to mental health issues

The Human Kindness and Caring Walk will be held Wednesday, starting at Holy Cross Hospital-Salt Lake, formerly Salt Lake Regional Medical Center, at 1050 E. South Temple.

10 hours ago

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks to the family during funeral services for Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill ...

Lindsay Aerts

Gov. Cox recalls heroic actions of four officers on day of Sgt. Bill Hooser’s death

Four additional Utah officers are being hailed as heroes for their actions the day that Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser died.

10 hours ago

a man holds a black, white and blue U.S. flag...

Shelby Lofton

Utahns line up along Sgt. Hooser’s funeral route for hours to pay their respects

People from across Utah County and elsewhere lined the several blocks designated as the procession route for Sgt. Bill Hooser's funeral service

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Draper eyes $1.6 million property tax increase to boost public safety