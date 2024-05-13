Live Now:
Sgt. Bill Hooser funeral
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Football Receives Commitment From Bay Area Recruit Kelepi Vete

May 13, 2024, 9:43 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The 2025 recruiting class is heating up for BYU football.

BYU’s latest addition was on Monday night when they received a commitment from Kelepi Vete. Vete, a three-star defensive lineman from Oakland, California, announced his commitment on X.

“East Oakland to Provo, Town Business. #GoCougs,” wrote Vete.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Vete is the 100th-ranked prospect in the state of California for the 2025 class in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Vete picked BYU over offers from fellow Big 12 programs Arizona, Arizona State, and Baylor. He also received offers from Cal and Stanford.

Vete’s decision to turn down Stanford is notable, as his twin brother, Siosiua, is currently committed to the Cardinal in the 2025 class.

Last season, Vete prepped at Tennyson High School. Before that, he was at Fremont High School in Oakland, where current BYU signees Naki Tuakoi and Sefo Akuila played in high school.

Vete’s addition gives BYU five commitments in the class of 2025. He joins Weber’s Tyler Payne, Riverton kicker Will Walker, tight end Blake Bryce from Newbury Park, California, and Las Vegas running back Cale Breslin, who committed last week.

Throughout last football season, BYU consistently sent recruiting edits to Vete, signaling their interest in the lineman who has played defensive end and tackle in his prep career.

Vete plans to take an official visit to BYU next month from June 20-23.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Super Bowl Champion Chiefs Will Open Regular Season Against Ravens

The Kansas City Chiefs will open the regular season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5 in a rematch of the AFC title game.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz 2024 NBA Mock Draft Round-Up: Post Lottery

The NBA Draft is just over six weeks away and with the lottery in the rearview mirror, it's officially mock draft season for the Utah Jazz.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Represented In Ice Hockey World Championships

Utahns have extra incentive to watch this year’s tournament as they are represented by four players and the head coach of our new NHL team.

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Softball Will Head To Durham For NCAA Regional Round

Utah softball is dancing again and will head to Durham, North Carolina to begin their NCAA Tournament journey.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Forward Noah Waterman Reportedly Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Waterman started in 33 games for BYU basketball during the 2024 season.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

ESPN: Former Utah State Center Great Osobor Commits To Washington

Former Utah State men's basketball center Great Osobor followed Danny Sprinkle to Seattle by committing to the Washington, according to ESPN.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

BYU Football Receives Commitment From Bay Area Recruit Kelepi Vete