BYU Football Receives Commitment From Bay Area Recruit Kelepi Vete

PROVO, Utah – The 2025 recruiting class is heating up for BYU football.

BYU’s latest addition was on Monday night when they received a commitment from Kelepi Vete. Vete, a three-star defensive lineman from Oakland, California, announced his commitment on X.

“East Oakland to Provo, Town Business. #GoCougs,” wrote Vete.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Vete is the 100th-ranked prospect in the state of California for the 2025 class in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Vete picked BYU over offers from fellow Big 12 programs Arizona, Arizona State, and Baylor. He also received offers from Cal and Stanford.

Vete’s decision to turn down Stanford is notable, as his twin brother, Siosiua, is currently committed to the Cardinal in the 2025 class.

Last season, Vete prepped at Tennyson High School. Before that, he was at Fremont High School in Oakland, where current BYU signees Naki Tuakoi and Sefo Akuila played in high school.

Vete’s addition gives BYU five commitments in the class of 2025. He joins Weber’s Tyler Payne, Riverton kicker Will Walker, tight end Blake Bryce from Newbury Park, California, and Las Vegas running back Cale Breslin, who committed last week.

Throughout last football season, BYU consistently sent recruiting edits to Vete, signaling their interest in the lineman who has played defensive end and tackle in his prep career.

Vete plans to take an official visit to BYU next month from June 20-23.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

