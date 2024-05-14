Live Now:
Sgt. Bill Hooser funeral
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Historic Heber theater gets a new lease on life

May 14, 2024, 7:51 AM

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)...

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY ERIC CABRERA, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

HEBER — The Ideal Playhouse Theater in Heber, that was once on the verge of closing, is now getting a fresh start.

Heber resident Steve Anderson and his wife, Karyn, have officially reopened and renovated the Ideal Playhouse. Their plan is to bring Broadway musicals, retro movies and live shows back to Heber.

The over 100-year-old theater is one of the last historical buildings left on Heber’s Main Street. Different buyers, including someone who wanted to convert it into an arcade, came to the table in the past. But all of those plans fell through.

This left a perfect scenario for Anderson to allow his dream to open a family-run theater in his home state to come to fruition.

“When I was in college, I got hit by the theater bug, and I’ve always had this dream to open a theater,” Anderson said.

After college, Anderson’s career path took him to Hollywood, working for studios like Disney and Nickelodeon. But when he and his family moved to Heber, they heard Ideal Playhouse Theater was looking for new owners.

“Downtown needs a theater, a place for people to gather,” he said.

The Ideal Playhouse’s first show, “The Wedding Singer,” opens Thursday, May 30.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Salt Lake County Search and Rescue spent Monday night prepping for an expected busy summer season, ...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Salt Lake County SAR preps for hiking callouts with fitness test

Salt Lake County Search and Rescue spent Monday night prepping for an expected busy summer season, by putting the team to the test at one of the places they respond to frequently.

9 hours ago

High food prices are squeezing Utah families, and going to the grocery store can be a frustrating e...

Daniel Woodruff

Is grocery shopping ‘frustrating and stressful’? Here are ways to stretch your dollars

High food prices are squeezing Utah families, and going to the grocery store can be a frustrating experience.

9 hours ago

Draper City is eyeing a $1.6 million property tax increase to make salaries more competitive while ...

Andrew Adams

Draper eyes $1.6 million property tax increase to boost public safety

Draper City is eyeing a $1.6 million property tax increase to make salaries more competitive while adding some key positions in its police and fire departments.

9 hours ago

Kouri Richins, charged with killing her husband, looks on during a bail hearing on June 12, 2023, i...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Kamas woman charged with murdering husband is found guilty of assaulting sister-in-law

A Kamas woman charged with murdering her husband and later writing a book about grieving was found guilty on Monday of assaulting her sister-in-law shortly after her husband's death.

11 hours ago

Chaplain Shantel McBride, who works at three CommonSpirit owned hospitals, is organizing the Human...

Garna Mejia

Downtown community walk to raise awarness to mental health issues

The Human Kindness and Caring Walk will be held Wednesday, starting at Holy Cross Hospital-Salt Lake, formerly Salt Lake Regional Medical Center, at 1050 E. South Temple.

13 hours ago

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks to the family during funeral services for Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill ...

Lindsay Aerts

Gov. Cox recalls heroic actions of four officers on day of Sgt. Bill Hooser’s death

Four additional Utah officers are being hailed as heroes for their actions the day that Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser died.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Historic Heber theater gets a new lease on life