Historic Heber theater gets a new lease on life

HEBER — The Ideal Playhouse Theater in Heber, that was once on the verge of closing, is now getting a fresh start.

Heber resident Steve Anderson and his wife, Karyn, have officially reopened and renovated the Ideal Playhouse. Their plan is to bring Broadway musicals, retro movies and live shows back to Heber.

The over 100-year-old theater is one of the last historical buildings left on Heber’s Main Street. Different buyers, including someone who wanted to convert it into an arcade, came to the table in the past. But all of those plans fell through.

This left a perfect scenario for Anderson to allow his dream to open a family-run theater in his home state to come to fruition.

“When I was in college, I got hit by the theater bug, and I’ve always had this dream to open a theater,” Anderson said.

After college, Anderson’s career path took him to Hollywood, working for studios like Disney and Nickelodeon. But when he and his family moved to Heber, they heard Ideal Playhouse Theater was looking for new owners.

“Downtown needs a theater, a place for people to gather,” he said.

The Ideal Playhouse’s first show, “The Wedding Singer,” opens Thursday, May 30.