Nine charges filed against driver accused of killing Sgt. Hooser

PROVO — The man accused of intentionally striking Sgt. Bill Hooser with a semitruck, killing him on impact, will now face criminal charges.

The Utah County Attorney, Jeffrey S. Gray, conducted a press conference to announce those criminal charges against Michael Aaron Jayne, 42, for his involvement in Hooser’s death.



Hooser was killed in the line of duty on May 5, when he made a traffic stop on a semitruck. Jayne, the driver of that semitruck, drove off before turning around suddenly and intentionally striking Hooser.

“The document alleges the commission of 9 felony offenses on May 5, 2024. Specifically, we have charged Mr. Jayne with one count of aggravated murder, a capital felony for intentionally or knowingly causing the death of Sgt. Bill Hooser, a police officer with the Santaquin Police Department,” Gray said.

Jayne was also charged with:

two counts of attempted aggravated murder, each a first-degree felony, for attempting to cause the death of Utah Highway Patrol trooper Dustin Griffiths and woman who was a passenger in the semitruck.

one count of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony, for using and threatening to use a weapon to detain a passenger in his semitruck

one count of burglary, a second-degree felony, for the unlawful entry into a home with the intent to commit theft

three counts of automobile theft, each a second-degree felony for stealing three vehicles while fleeing police

one count of failing to obey despite officer commands to stop, a third-degree felony.

“Tomorrow at 3 p.m. Mr. Jayne will appear before a judge in the fourth district court to be informed of these charges,” Gray said.