Utah Outliers Draft Thomas Duhamel With Second Pick In 2024 NCDC Draft

May 14, 2024, 10:05 AM

Follow @kslsports...

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYThe Utah Outliers drafted Thomas Duhamel, son of Utah NHL assistant coach Mario Duhamel, with the second overall pick in the 2024 N.C.D.C. draft.

Duhamel, a 16-year-old right wing born in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, Canada, has spent several seasons playing in the Phoenix Junior Coyotes Tier 1 minor programs.

Duhamel played in 60 games this past season, split between the Junior Coyotes U16AAA and T1EHL 16U, scoring 10 goals and an impressive 35 assists. 

Outliers Head Coach Paul Taylor expressed his optimism about Thomas Duhamel’s potential following the selection.

“Thomas has a good hockey sense and a good feel for the game,” Taylor said. “I think he has a solid base of skill and a lot of opportunity to develop and grow. Where he fits in the lineup is yet to be determined. He would be a younger player on our team as an ’07, but I believe he has a lot of upside to his game. He comes from a hockey family and understands the dynamics of being an elite player, so that should help him.”

The Outliers play in the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC), the highest level of play in the U.S.P.H.L.

The NCDC is the U.S.P.H.L.’s Tier II Tuition-Free junior hockey division, featuring teams from the northeastern U.S. and the Rocky Mountain States. It comprises three divisions (New England, Atlantic, and Mountain).

The Outliers’ 2024-2025 season home games will be held at the new state-of-the-art arena at the Black Rock Resort near Park City.

