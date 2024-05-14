Memorial service to be held to honor former SLC Mayor Ted Wilson

SALT LAKE CITY — Memorial services have been announced for former Salt Lake City Mayor Ted Wilson. A public memorial service will be held on Friday, May 17 at Rice Eccles Stadium Tower on the University of Utah Campus.

The service will begin at 10 a.m. and guests are asked to arrive early to be in their seats by that time. Doors open at 9:15 a.m.

The Salt Lake City Hall’s bell tower will chime 30 times to commemorate Wilson as the 30th Mayor.

Free parking is available in the lot west of the stadium. Guests should enter at the north door of the tower.

Those interested in viewing the service remotely can join a Zoom call:

Ted Wilson Memorial Stream

Time: May 17, 2024 09:30 AM Mountain Time(US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/91295619523?pwd=R2NBZzFZYlFHRG9Ra0p3YVpXSlNkUT09

Meeting ID: 912 9561 9523

Passcode: tedwilson