Missionary arrested in Saratoga Springs, accused of sexually assaulting woman

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Latter-day Saint missionary was arrested over the weekend and accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

Abraham Isaac Cruz Hernandez, 19, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Saturday for investigation of rape, forcible sodomy and sexual battery.

“This individual was immediately removed from his volunteer missionary service as soon as the church learned of these very serious and troubling allegations,” The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said in a statement Tuesday. “The church is cooperating fully with law enforcement in this investigation. Missionaries are expected to abide by the highest standards, and those who do not will be released and sent home, and in situations involving criminal allegations, also face loss of church membership.”

Saratoga Springs police were called to a home where a woman was sexually assaulted by a man who lives across the street, according to a police booking affidavit. Officers arrived to find Hernandez standing in a driveway.

“Abraham explained that he and the victim were alone together in the garage,” the affidavit states. “He stated he and the victim were making out and eventually had sex.”

The alleged victim told police she was alone in the garage with Hernandez when “Abraham grabbed her and began kissing her, which she originally consented to,” according to the affidavit.

But Hernandez then became more forceful and sexually assaulted the victim even after she told him to stop, the affidavit alleges. “Shortly after their friends came in the garage and told them to stop.”

Police note in the arrest report that Hernandez is currently serving as a missionary and “does not have any family, support system, or ties within Utah. If released he will likely return to his home state of California.”