OUTDOORS & RECREATION

‘Big summer’ expected at Lake Powell as water levels keep rising

May 14, 2024, 7:48 PM | Updated: 11:29 pm

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

PAGE, AZ — One of the area’s biggest tourist destinations is looking up. Lake Powell is on the rebound after another strong snowpack.

While it’s still well below full capacity, the lake is rising a little bit each day, with roughly another 28 feet of water expected by the end of July.

“To see this is amazing,” Barbara Luther said, who is visiting the Lake Powell area with her husband, Tom. “It’s just incredible.”

Lake levels improving

It takes some skill to get his boat where it needs to go, but Dave Bate knows what he’s doing.

He’s from Springville and comes to Lake Powell several times a year. On a recent afternoon, he spent time fishing before reloading his boat at Wahweap Marina.

“Beautiful day. Awesome,” Bate said. “Doesn’t get better than this.”

Bate has watched the lake struggle from the effects of drought. It hit a record low last year before improving dramatically after a good winter.

Thanks to a second snowy year in a row, Lake Powell is now rising again each day. The latest projections from the Bureau of Reclamation call for another 28 feet of water by the end of July.

Lake Powell in May 2024 as seen from KSL's Chopper 5. Created in 1963, the human-made lake fills Glen Canyon with water from the Colorado River. It is estimated 2 million people visit annually. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) Fishermen cast into Lake Powell in May 2024, with house boats and a dock in the background. Created in 1963, the human-made lake fills Glen Canyon with water from the Colorado River. It is estimated 2 million people visit annually. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) A bridge spans the waters of Lake Powell, as seen by KSL's Chopper 5 in May of 2024. The human-made lake fills Glen Canyon with water from the Colorado River. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) Lake Powell with boats on the surface as viewed from KSL's Chopper 5 in May, 2024. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) Lake Powell in May 2024, as seen from Chopper 5 while a boat skims the winding lake. The human-made lake fills Glen Canyon with water from the Colorado River. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) A boat sits against a dock on Lake Powell in May 2024. Created in 1963, the human-made lake fills Glen Canyon with water from the Colorado River. It is estimated 2 million people visit annually. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) Lake Powell as seen from KSL's Chopper 5 in May 2024. Created in 1963, the human-made lake fills Glen Canyon with water from the Colorado River. It is estimated 2 million people visit annually. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) A house boat pulls a smaller boat on Lake Powell in May 2024, as seen from Chopper 5. The human-made lake fills Glen Canyon with water from the Colorado River. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) Two men in a boat on the surface of Lake Powell in May 2024. Created in 1963, the human-made lake fills Glen Canyon with water from the Colorado River. It is estimated 2 million people visit annually. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) A truck backs from a boat ramp into Lake Powell, with a boat and boat trailer behind it in May 2024. Created in 1963, the human-made lake fills Glen Canyon with water from the Colorado River. It is estimated 2 million people visit annually. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) A man secures a boat against a dock on Lake Powell in May 2024. Created in 1963, the human-made lake fills Glen Canyon with water from the Colorado River. It is estimated 2 million people visit annually. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) A boat travels down a canyon on Lake Powell in May 2024, as seen from KSL's Chopper 5. Created in 1963, the human-made lake fills Glen Canyon with water from the Colorado River. It is estimated 2 million people visit annually. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) Lake Powell in May 2024, as seen from Chopper 5. The human-made lake fills Glen Canyon with water from the Colorado River. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) A boat plows through the blue waters of Lake Powell in May 2024, as seen from Chopper 5. The human-made lake fills Glen Canyon with water from the Colorado River. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) A group of boats are anchored in Lake Powell in May 2024, as seen from Chopper 5. The human-made lake fills Glen Canyon with water from the Colorado River. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) A dock full of boats near a boat ramp sits on Lake Powell in May 2024, as seen from the air in KSL's Chopper 5. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) Lake Powell in May 2024, as seen from Chopper 5. The human-made lake fills Glen Canyon with water from the Colorado River. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) Lake Powell in May 2024, as seen from Chopper 5. The human-made lake fills Glen Canyon with water from the Colorado River. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) Lake Powell in May 2024, as seen from Chopper 5. The human-made lake fills Glen Canyon with water from the Colorado River. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) A house boats on the surface of the human-made Lake Powell in May 2024, as seen from Chopper 5. It fills Glen Canyon with water from the Colorado River. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) Boats on the surface of the human-made Lake Powell in May 2024. It fills Glen Canyon by way of the Colorado River. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) A house boat on Lake Powell in May 2024. Such boats are the choice of many who enjoy the surface of the human-made lake that fills Glen Canyon by way of the Colorado River. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) Boats on the surface of Lake Powell in May 2024, as seen from KSL's Chopper 5. (Winston Armani, KSL TV)

Rising water levels have made it easier for boats to launch, and it’s going to get even easier as more water fills in.

“It’s going to help get these lake levels back up where we’d like to have them,” Bate said, “and we hope it just keeps coming.”

Tourist town rejoices

The influx of water is especially welcome news for nearby Page, Arizona.

“As the saying goes, the rising tide lifts all boats,” Joe Lapekas, president of the Page-Lake Powell Chamber of Commerce, said.

For the last few years, it’s been tough for this town that relies on tourism.

“We were left to one main ramp,” Lapekas remembered, noting a lot of out-of-town boaters simply stopped coming. “It was quite a dearth of boating activity.”

But last year, things turned a corner when the lake started rising. Officials at the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area told KSL TV more than 5.2 million people visited last year, making it one of the most popular places in the entire National Park Service.

That momentum seems likely to continue this year.

“You can just pick up the vibe at the grocery store. You can see it out on the lake at the marinas,” Lapekas said. “People are happy. They’re happy to be here.”

For businesses in Page, the future is now much brighter than it was.

“Rock and roll,” Lapekas said. “It’s going to be a big summer.”

‘Pretty stunning’

Standing near Glen Canyon Dam overlooking the lake, the Luther’s marveled at what they saw.

“Never seen anything quite like this,” Tom Luther said.

“It’s pretty stunning,” Barbara Luther added. “We don’t have anything like this in Wisconsin.”

The couple stopped here on a road trip, and they’re glad they did.

“It’s pretty massive, pretty impressive,” Barbara Luther said. “I wish I could come back and see what it would look like when it’s up further.”

