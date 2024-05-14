On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Utah school districts working to prioritize what stays when COVID relief money runs dry

May 14, 2024, 3:42 PM

A sign reminding Copper Hills High School students and staff to keep their hands clean during the c...

A sign reminding Copper Hills High School students and staff to keep their hands clean during the coronavirus pandemic is pictured on Nov. 10, 2020. (The Jordan School District)

(The Jordan School District)

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s school districts are working to figure out how they will continue to pay for programs, technology, and staff propped up by COVID-19 relief funds.

There’s a Sept. 30 deadline for when the most recent round of funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, runs dry.

The Utah State Board of Education said schools have received over $914 million in total through three rounds of COVID relief money since 2021, over half of that coming from the CARES Act signed in March of 2020 by former President Donald Trump.

The focus was on technology, student mental health, and ventilation — all to help mitigate the impacts of learning loss because of the pandemic. It now will be up to school districts to decide what they continue to prioritize moving forward.

A infographic of Utah's COVID fund for schools from 2021 to 2024.

An infographic of Utah’s COVID fund for schools from 2021 to 2024. (The Utah State Board of Education)

For example, in the Salt Lake School District, spokesperson Yandry Chatwin said they have eight behavior specialists this year, and next year they’ll only have four.

No teachers will be laid off, she said, the specialists will go back into a teaching pool and only signed a one-year contract. But it’s these types of extra support staff that districts will need to prioritize when deciding what they continue to fund.

“I get nervous, I guess, when I worry about trying to find those other funds of money. But our school districts have really done a great job of not being dependent on these funds. So when they end, it’s not kind of a chaos,” said Jessica Kjar, CARES Education Specialist with the USBE.

Another example is Salt Lake City; every kid who needs a computer has gotten one. Now, the district will need to figure out how to pay if those need to be repaired or replaced.

‘This is not sustainable’: How the child care crisis impacts Utah

This money has also made its way directly into kids’ classrooms through a program called Donor’s Choose. This allows teachers to request a donation for supplies or materials that will directly help a project they’re working on with students.

And this money has gone to be a donor for $12 million worth of teacher projects, Kjar said.

“I do worry just kind of about how can we make sure we’re supporting our educators and students going forward, because it is these [local districts] have said this is life-changing money in the impacts of it, but they do recognize it was for a specific purpose and then it is coming to an end,” Kjar said.

Schools have also used it to improve ventilation and HVAC systems, which continue to provide benefits. Kjar said that in the small rural district of Sanpete County, it’s helped them have better air when there’s wildfire smoke.

The CARES funding alone provided more than $516 million to Utah schools. USBE said about 30% of that needs to be spent before the deadline.

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

Georgia State University mistakenly sent out admission acceptance emails. ( Michael Wade/Icon Sport...

Sydney Bishop, CNN

1,500 Georgia State University applicants got acceptance emails. It was a mistake

Congratulations seemed in order for roughly 1,500 undergraduate applicants to Georgia State University.

2 hours ago

Three Lehi High School students getting flowers out of a truck bed to support the teacher who was h...

Brianna Chavez

Lehi High School students band together to help injured teacher

On Monday, students at Lehi High School came together to help a teacher injured during class last Friday.

23 hours ago

Lehi High School...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Lehi High teacher hospitalized after unspecified ‘accident’ at school

A teacher at Lehi High School was seriously injured in an undisclosed accident at the school Friday.

3 days ago

[FILE] Jail Handcuffs (KSL-TV)...

Michael Houck

Man in custody after trying to kidnap a ‘young girl’ during track meet, police say

A local man is in jail for allegedly grabbing a girl against her will near Emery High School on Friday, according to the Emery County Sheriff's Office.

4 days ago

School's are implementing AI to help with school safety. Hunter High School requires students walk ...

Shelby Lofton

KSL Investigates: Utah schools put AI safety technology to the test

From the Capitol to the classroom, Utahns see a need for enhanced school security. AI might be the solution.

5 days ago

File - A nurse works in the laboratory room in El Nuevo San Juan Health Center at the Bronx borough...

Laura Ungar, AP Science Writer

States with abortion bans saw greater drops in medical school graduates applying for residencies

A new report finds fewer U.S. medical school graduates are applying to residency programs, but the drop is more pronounced in states that ban abortion compared with other states.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Utah school districts working to prioritize what stays when COVID relief money runs dry