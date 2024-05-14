Idaho authorities continue search for suspect involved in fatal deputy shooting

BOISE — Idaho authorities have released a photo of a car that might be involved in the fatal shooting of an Ada County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The sheriff’s office said authorities are asking residents near Overland Road and South Albright Lane to review security footage for a car that might be involved in the death of Deputy Tobin Bolter.

Authorities describe the car as a grey 1999 GMC Yukon with an American flag on the antenna. In the photo, the sheriff’s office provided, the car had an Idaho license plate.

On April 20 at 8:55 p.m., Bolter made a traffic stop at West Overland Road and South Raymond Street when someone in the traffic stop shot the deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.

The office said a witness called 911 and performed CPR on Bolter until paramedics arrived. Bolter was transferred to a local hospital, where he died.

If you have any information about this shooting, visit the Ada County Sheriff’s Office’s website or email ndaigle@adacounty.id.gov.