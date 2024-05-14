Motorcyclist breaks femur after collision with car in Kaysville, police say

KAYSVILLE — A motorcyclist was flown to the hospital after rear-ending a car on Tuesday, Kaysville police say.

Kaysville police officer Lexi Benson told KSL the accident happened near 190 E. Crestwood Road at approximately 3:39 p.m.



Benson said the car was making a left-hand turn with their turn signal on and yielding to traffic when the 18-year-old male motorcyclist rear-ended the car.

The motorcyclist had a broken femur and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by a medical helicopter, according to Benson.

Police are investigating if either driver should face charges. Benson said there was no suspicion of intoxication.