LOCAL NEWS

Morgan County emergency crews save newborn after it stops breathing

May 14, 2024, 6:07 PM

A newborn is expected to survive after it stopped breathing last weekend shortly after birth. Emerg...

A newborn is expected to survive after it stopped breathing last weekend shortly after birth. Emergency crews were able to get the infant to start breathing on its own. (Morgan County Fire and EMS)

(Morgan County Fire and EMS)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


Mark Jones

MORGAN A newborn baby is expected to survive after after it became unresponsive and stopped breathing shortly after birth last weekend.

Over the weekend, crews with Morgan County Fire and EMS were called to a residence roughly 45 minutes from the nearest hospital for a report of a baby being born breech. According to a Facebook post by Morgan County Fire and EMS, the infant stopped breathing a few minutes after birth and the midwife began performing CPR.

Once on scene, emergency personnel took over the life-saving-procedures and were able to get the baby breathing on its own.

Emergency crews were able to save the life of a newborn after it stopped breathing minutes after birth last weekend. (Morgan County Fire and EMS)

The infant was transported by helicopter to an area hospital where it is making good progress.

“We’re so happy with how the call went and we’re so grateful for our wonderful ambulance crew, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Morgan Utah, AirLife Utah, and Roy City Fire & Rescue,” the post read.

