Morgan County emergency crews save newborn after it stops breathing

MORGAN — A newborn baby is expected to survive after after it became unresponsive and stopped breathing shortly after birth last weekend.

Over the weekend, crews with Morgan County Fire and EMS were called to a residence roughly 45 minutes from the nearest hospital for a report of a baby being born breech. According to a Facebook post by Morgan County Fire and EMS, the infant stopped breathing a few minutes after birth and the midwife began performing CPR.

Once on scene, emergency personnel took over the life-saving-procedures and were able to get the baby breathing on its own.

The infant was transported by helicopter to an area hospital where it is making good progress.

“We’re so happy with how the call went and we’re so grateful for our wonderful ambulance crew, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Morgan Utah, AirLife Utah, and Roy City Fire & Rescue,” the post read.