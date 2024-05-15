On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
LOCAL NEWS

Long standing Tremonton restaurant has to rebuild after fire

May 14, 2024, 6:27 PM | Updated: 6:41 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON AND MICHAEL HOUCK, KSL TV


TREMONTON — After nearly 60 years in business, a restaurant is gaining community support after being severely damaged by a fire.

Mack’s Family Drive-In was founded in 1965 by Mack and Colleen Hansen. The Hansens said they were a farming family until Mack decided to go into the burgers and shakes business to better support their kids through college.

“I was in high school when he purchased, and we were farmers, and Dad was always trying to find different things to do to get us into college,” said Suzann Wardle, Mack Hansen’s daughter.

A photo of Mack and Colleen Hansen.

A photo of Mack and Colleen Hansen. (Courtesy: The Hansen Family)

But on Saturday, the restaurant that supported Wardle and her brother, Kevin Hansen, suffered extreme fire and smoke damage from a grease fire. They said the place had to be evacuated before firefighters could put it out.

“A ton of memories,” said Kevin Hansen while reviewing the damages.

“Yeah. That’s, like, the hardest part,” replied Kelsey Palmer, Kevin’s daughter.

Furniture, appliances, and other items being removed from the restaurant after the fire.

Furniture, appliances, and other items being removed from the restaurant after the fire. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

Luckily, no one was hurt. While the building still stands, many appliances, supplies, and furniture were damaged and destroyed by the fire, and most were sentimental items.

And while many of those memories inside did not survive the fire, the family is grateful that a picture of Mack and Colleen Hansen did.

“We’ll be starting over. Whatever it takes,” Kevin Hansen said.

The family photo that survived the fire.

The family photo that survived the fire. (Courtesy: The Hansen Family)

But the Hansens aren’t starting over alone.

Kevin Hansen said he’s amazed at how much support people show to keep a fixture in the town for nearly 60 years.

“We just want everybody to know that we truly appreciate their thoughts and keeping us in their prayers and just don’t give up on us because we’re on our way,” he said.

Suzann Wardle, Kelsey Palmer, and Kevin Hansen speaking about how much the restaurant meant to them.

Suzann Wardle, Kelsey Palmer, and Kevin Hansen speaking about how much the restaurant meant to them. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

The family said the people around them would help them get Mack’s open again.

“We’re so lucky. This community is so good to us,” Palmer said.

The owners are planning a car show on June 15 with hot dogs, hamburgers, and a raffle to help get the restaurant up and running again. You can also donate to a GoFundMe*, which the family set up.

Workers inside of Mack's trying to repair the restaurant. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Outside of Mack's Family Drive-in after the fire. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) A sign promoting Mack's. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Furniture, appliances, and other items being removed from the restaurant after the fire. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

 

