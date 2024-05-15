SALT LAKE CITY — After allegedly kidnapping a woman and three children under the age of 10, a Sandy man has been arrested after being located with the suspected victims at the Hogle Zoo.

Alejandro Pineda Jr., 28, was arrested by Sandy police on suspicion of multiple crimes on Monday, including aggravated kidnapping, domestic violence in the presence of a child, and possession of a dangerous weapon, according to a booking affidavit.

The affidavit states that Pineda’s victim notified his probation officer that Pineda, the victim, and three children were traveling in a Chevy sedan. Pineda’s victim also told the probation officer that Pineda had a firearm at his apartment.

A search was performed at Pineda’s apartment, yielding a pistol, later seized by Pineda’s probation officer.

Pineda, along with his victims, were located at the Hogle Zoo. During interrogation, police said Pineda admitted to being barred from the victim’s apartment on May 9, despite spending the night with the victim and three children, according to the affidavit.

Police said the victim told them Pineda “(held) the firearm to his head, threatened self-harm and harm against the victim and three children,” then Pineda “drove the victim and children to several locations across the Salt Lake Valley.”

Pineda was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of several charges, including:

four counts of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony;

three counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class B misdemeanor, and;

possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony.

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.