ALPINE — The Alpine School District Board of Education voted Tuesday to continue a study of a potential two-way split of its school district. In a 4 to 3 vote, it favored a reconfiguration that would create two districts. Remaining as a single district is also still an option, the board stated.

The vote does not commit the board to sending the issue to voters, but pending certification by the Utah County Clerk, it leaves an additional board meeting on May 28 to begin a 45-day public comment period. If certified, a study of the split is expected to begin on the same date. There would be a pair of public hearings in June.

A decision will be made in July regarding whether the proposal will be submitted to voters in the November election.

The reconfiguration under study would create a district composed of Saratoga Springs, Eagle Mountain, Cedar Fort, and Fairfield. The other part of the configuration would be comprised of “Lehi and communities to the east.

Previously the board opted to study two options, neither certified by the county clerk.

“I think the key to this district is every single area has specific needs,” said Eagle Mountain City Council member Jared Gray said in April. “Really, the reason for this split is so that we can take care of our own problems and address our problems with our own resources and to help each other move forward.”

In March, there were as many as six different options.

“As a district, we remain focused on our mission to achieve our vision for learning for each student and to ensure Alpine is a rewarding place to work for our thousands of teachers, staff, and administrators,” the board said in a statement.