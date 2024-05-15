Salt Lake Bees Starter Brett Kerry Named PCL Pitcher Of The Week

On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
SALT LAKE CITY – Fourth-year pro Brett Kerry took a no-hitter into the seventh inning on Friday at Smith’s Ballpark, ending his night with eight innings of three-hit baseball, lifting the Salt Lake Bees to a 9-1 win over the Sacramento River Cats. Kerry was named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for May 6-12.

Kerry joined teammate Davis Daniel as the only PCL pitchers to complete eight full innings this season.

RELATED: Dozier’s Career Day Leads Bees Offense In Breakout Series

 

The eight innings equaled Kerry’s previous career high last July for Double-A Rocket City. His only run allowed came on an eighth-inning sac fly. Kerry struck out four in the game.

He is 1-0 this season with a 3.42 ERA in four starts for the Bees. In 2024, Kerry had a 2.56 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with 36 strikeouts in 31.2 innings.

About Brett Kerry

A Clemmons, NC native, Kerry was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB draft out of South Carolina after earning NCBWA All-America third team and D1Baseball All-America second team recognition as a junior.

The right-hander appeared in 45 games as a Gamecock, finishing his career with an 11-2 record and 2.54 ERA in 127.2 innings. Kerry threw in 17 games (three starts) in 2021, racking up a 5-1 record and 2.15 ERA while striking out 84 batters in 54.1 innings. Kerry averaged 11.8 punchouts per nine innings with South Carolina. His fastball topped out at 96 MPH with the Gamecocks.

RELATED: MiLB Season Heating Up As Salt Lake Bees Prepare For May

Kerry advanced to Double-A Rocket City in 2021, allowing four runs to score in a 14.1-inning cup of coffee introduction to professional baseball.

The 6’0, 213-pound Kerry spent all of 2022 and most of 2023 with Rocket City before a late-season promotion to Salt Lake. He had a 3.88 ERA in 20 starts (118.1 IP) for Rocket City but struggled to find the same success with the Bees. Kerry finished the year with a 9.72 ERA and 2.28 WHIP in 16.2 innings for Salt Lake.

Kerry opened 2024 with two appearances with Rocket City before a promotion to Salt Lake in mid-April.

Follow The Salt Lake Bees With KSL Sports

Salt Lake (16-23, last in PCL West) are in the Evergreen State to take on the Tacoma Rainiers  (22-18, second in PCL West) Wednesday, May 15, through Sunday, May 19.  First pitch on Wednesday is at 12:05 p.m. MT. The Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Listen to ‘Voice of the Bees’ Tony Parks on KSL Sports Zone.

Brian Preece, our KSLsports.com insider, can give you the inside scoop. He’s your guide to the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and the Salt Lake Bees. Please take advantage of his in-depth coverage of the Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics.

You can find KSL Sports coverage of the Bees here.

Salt Lake Bees Starter Brett Kerry Named PCL Pitcher Of The Week