NATIONAL NEWS

Barge hits a bridge in Galveston, Texas, damaging the structure and causing oil spill

May 15, 2024, 11:31 AM

Aerials over a barge that has collided with a bridge near Galveston, Texas. (KHOU via CNN)...

Aerials over a barge that has collided with a bridge near Galveston, Texas. (KHOU via CNN)

(KHOU via CNN)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A barge hit a bridge in Galveston, Texas, on Wednesday, spilling oil into surrounding waters and closing the only road to a small island, officials said.

A bridge that leads to Pelican Island, located just north of Galveston, was hit by a barge around 9:30 a.m., said Ronnie Varela, with the Galveston’s Office of Emergency Management.

Varela did not have any immediate information on damage to the bridge or if there were any injuries. Aerial video showed portions of a rail line that runs parallel to the bridge on top of the barge.

Varela said the collision caused an oil spill and that crews were working to clean it up.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office told KTRK that a large piece of the bridge fell. Pictures broadcast by KTRK showed pieces of concrete on the barge.

In an online statement, Texas A&M University at Galveston said: “The Pelican Island Bridge is closed to all traffic at this time due to a barge strike. Electricity has been restored and additional updates will be provided as the situation unfolds.”

National News

