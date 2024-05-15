Barge hits a bridge in Galveston, Texas, damaging the structure and causing oil spill
May 15, 2024, 11:31 AM
(KHOU via CNN)
May 15, 2024, 11:31 AM
(KHOU via CNN)
Were dinosaurs warm-blooded like birds and mammals or cold-blooded like reptiles? It’s one of paleontology’s oldest questions. Here's what new research found.
12 minutes ago
“In 2004, we measured the average attention on a screen to be 2½ minutes,” the researcher said. “Some years later, we found attention spans to be about 75 seconds. Now we find people can only pay attention to one screen for an average of 47 seconds.”
3 hours ago
President Joe Biden says he won’t participate in the campaign debates sponsored by a nonpartisan commission, instead challenging Republican Donald Trump to a pair of debates.
6 hours ago
A proposed water rights settlement for three Native American tribes that carries a price tag larger than any such agreement enacted by Congress has taken a major step forward with its introduction to the Navajo Nation Council.
18 hours ago
Idaho authorities have released a photo of a car that might be involved in the fatal shooting of an Ada County Sheriff's Office deputy.
21 hours ago
Despite a surge in hiring last year, air traffic control stations nationwide are still about 3,000 controllers short, according to new Federal Aviation Administration numbers.
23 hours ago
When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.
Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.
Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.
Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.
Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.
Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.