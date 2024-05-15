Slovakia’s populist prime minister shot multiple times in attempted assassination
May 15, 2024, 11:36 AM
(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
A deadly heat wave in Gaza in April, which saw punishing temperatures worsen an already dire humanitarian crisis, was made hotter and more likely by the human-caused climate crisis, according to an analysis published Tuesday.
21 hours ago
They stroll Doha’s waterfront promenade and sing softly about children who are now free of pain. For the Palestinian group Sol Band, it seems surreal that weeks ago they were hiding from Israeli shelling.
2 days ago
An out-of-control fire exhibiting “extreme fire behavior” is threatening to overrun a small Canadian community as the country’s wildfire season explodes to early life for the second consecutive year.
2 days ago
Ukraine’s top general says the situation in the northern Kharkiv region has “significantly worsened” after Russia claimed to have captured four further villages.
2 days ago
More rain started coming down on Saturday in Brazil’s already flooded Rio Grande do Sul state, where many of those remaining are poor people with limited ability to move to less dangerous areas.
3 days ago
President Joe Biden is facing backlash from lawmakers in both parties over his ultimatum that a major Israeli offensive in the city of Rafah would result in a shut-off of some US weapons.
3 days ago
