On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Slovakia’s populist prime minister shot multiple times in attempted assassination

May 15, 2024, 11:36 AM

FILE: Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico speaks to the media prior to talks with German Chancellor O...

FILE: Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico speaks to the media prior to talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Chancellery on January 24, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. This is Fico's first trip to Berlin since becoming prime minister late last year. Fico is at odds with many E.U. leaders over a number of issues, including immigration and military support for Ukraine. He has also sought to strengthen Slovakia's ties to Russia and praised the nationalism of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY KAREL JANICEK


PRAGUE (AP) — Slovakia’s populist prime minister, Robert Fico, was shot multiple times and gravely wounded Wednesday after a political event in an attempted assassination that shocked the small country and reverberated across Europe.

The pro-Russian leader, 59, was reported to be fighting for his life after being hit in the stomach. At least four shots were fired outside a cultural center in the town of Handlova, nearly 140 kilometers (85 miles) northeast of the capital, where Fico was meeting with supporters, the government said.

A suspect was in custody, the country’s president said in a televised statement. Fico was taken by helicopter to a hospital.

The motive for the shooting was unclear.

Fico has long been a divisive figure in Slovakia and beyond, but his return to power last year on a pro-Russian, anti-American message led to even greater worries among fellow European Union members that he would lead his country further from the Western mainstream.

His government halted arms deliveries to Ukraine, and critics worry that he will lead Slovakia — a nation of 5.4 million that belongs to NATO — to abandon its pro-Western course and follow in the footsteps of Hungary under populist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Thousands have repeatedly rallied in the capital and across Slovakia to protest Fico’s policies.

A message posted to Fico’s Facebook account said he was taken to a hospital in Banská Bystrica, 29 kilometers (17 miles) from Handlova, because it would take too long to get to the capital, Bratislava.

The attack comes as political campaigning heats up three weeks ahead of Europe-wide elections to choose lawmakers for the European Parliament. Concern is mounting that populist and nationalists similar to Fico could make gains in the 27-member bloc.

“A physical attack on the prime minister is, first of all, an attack on a person, but it is also an attack on democracy,” outgoing President Zuzana Caputova, a political rival of Fico, said in a televised statement. “Any violence is unacceptable. The hateful rhetoric we’ve been witnessing in society leads to hateful actions. Please, let’s stop it.”

President-elect Peter Pellegrini, an ally of Fico, called the shooting “an unprecedented threat to Slovak democracy. If we express other political opinions with pistols in squares, and not in polling stations, we are jeopardizing everything that we have built together over 31 years of Slovak sovereignty.”

U.S. President Joe Biden said he was alarmed. “We condemn this horrific act of violence,” he said in a statement.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg posted on the social media platform X that he was “shocked and appalled” by the attempt on Fico’s life.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called it a “vile attack.”

“Such acts of violence have no place in our society and undermine democracy, our most precious common good,” von der Leyen said in a post on X.

Fico, a third-time premier, and his leftist Smer, or Direction, party won Slovakia’s Sept. 30 parliamentary elections.

But politics as usual were put aside as the nation faced the shock of the attempt on Fico’s life.

Slovakia’s Parliament was adjourned until further notice. The major opposition parties, Progressive Slovakia and Freedom and Solidarity, canceled a planned protest against a controversial government plan to overhaul public broadcasting that they say would give the government full control of public radio and television.

Progressive Slovakia leader Michal Simecka condemned the violence.

“At the same time, we call on all politicians to refrain from any expressions and steps which could contribute to further increasing the tension,” Simecka said.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala wished the premier a swift recovery.

“We cannot tolerate violence, there’s no place for it in society.” The Czech Republic and Slovakia formed Czechoslovakia till 1992.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

Palestinians jump into the water to cool off during hot weather in Rafah, Gaza on April 19. Jehad (...

Laura Paddison, CNN

A deadly heat wave worsened Gaza’s humanitarian crisis. It was fueled by climate change, new data shows

A deadly heat wave in Gaza in April, which saw punishing temperatures worsen an already dire humanitarian crisis, was made hotter and more likely by the human-caused climate crisis, according to an analysis published Tuesday.

21 hours ago

From left, Said Fadel, Samir al Borno, Abood Qassim, Rahaf Shamaly, Ahmed Haddad, Fares Anbar and H...

Lujain Jo, Associated Press

Palestinian band escapes horrors of war but members’ futures remain uncertain

They stroll Doha’s waterfront promenade and sing softly about children who are now free of pain. For the Palestinian group Sol Band, it seems surreal that weeks ago they were hiding from Israeli shelling.

2 days ago

Smoke rises from mutual aid wildfire GCU007 in the Grande Prairie Forest Area near TeePee Creek, Al...

Eric Zerkel, Paradise Afshar and Sara Smart, CNN

Explosive wildfire threatens Canadian town, US gets season’s first dose of smoke

An out-of-control fire exhibiting “extreme fire behavior” is threatening to overrun a small Canadian community as the country’s wildfire season explodes to early life for the second consecutive year.

2 days ago

The Russian Defense Ministry is pictured March 1, 2023, in Moscow, Russia. Ukraine warned the situa...

Andrew Carey, Yulia Kesaieva, Dasha Tarasova, Josh Pennington, Radina Gigova and Alex Stambaugh, CNN

Ukraine warns northern front has ‘significantly worsened’ as Russia claims capture of several villages

Ukraine’s top general says the situation in the northern Kharkiv region has “significantly worsened” after Russia claimed to have captured four further villages.

2 days ago

Residents row a boat in a flooded street after heavy rains, in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul stat...

Maurico Savarese and Eleonore Hughes, The Associated Press

Flooding forecast to worsen in Brazil’s south, where many who remain are poor

More rain started coming down on Saturday in Brazil’s already flooded Rio Grande do Sul state, where many of those remaining are poor people with limited ability to move to less dangerous areas.

3 days ago

President Joe Biden speaks with CNN’s Erin Burnett during an exclusive interview Wednesday, May 8...

Jack Forrest, Andrew Millman and Avery Lotz, CNN

Biden faces bipartisan backlash on Capitol Hill over Israel ultimatum

 President Joe Biden is facing backlash from lawmakers in both parties over his ultimatum that a major Israeli offensive in the city of Rafah would result in a shut-off of some US weapons.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Slovakia’s populist prime minister shot multiple times in attempted assassination