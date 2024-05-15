Ogden City offers $1,000 reward for info leading to arrest in park vandalism cases

OGDEN — Ogden City is offering $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of any individual involved in vandalism in Ogden parks.

“Right now graffiti and damage done to our public restrooms in our parks are hurting our city,” a release from police stated.

Police said the city works hard to build and maintain a comfortable and inviting environment throughout Ogden parks – “when a restroom is tagged or vandalized, it’s not just a blight on all those efforts, it’s often accompanied by permanent physical damage to these spaces.”

The repairs to the public spaces are often costly and time consuming.

To find individuals responsible for the damage, Ogden City is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to prosecution or arrest of any individual involved in graffiti or vandalism – especially pertaining to public bathrooms.

Police urged residents to use their eyes and ears to help combat vandalism in local parks and to reach out to law enforcement if they noticed any suspicious activity. Don’t confront or apprehend anyone participating in vandalism – call the police.

If you have any information regarding these crimes, contact Ogden Police Investigations at (801)629-8228.

If you have any information about previous graffiti or vandalism that has occurred in Ogden parks, please contact the Community Policing Bureau at (801)629-8035.