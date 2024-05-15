Man killed in dump truck accident at a Utah County landfill

FAIRFIELD — A garbage driver was killed after a dump trailer landed on him at a landfill, police say.

Sgt Garrett Dutson, with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, said two garbage trucks were parked next to each other at the Intermountain Landfill in Fairfield early Wednesday morning.

Dutson said one of the trucks raised its dump trailer in the air to the dump garbage while the driver who was killed was backing up to get closer.

The dump truck’s back wheels hit a soft spot in the landfill as it was backing up, causing the dump trailer to tip over on the cab of the other semi, according to Dutson.

Dutson said the killed driver was a 60-year-old from Lehi.