On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Man killed in dump truck accident at a Utah County landfill

May 15, 2024, 2:23 PM | Updated: 3:05 pm

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

FAIRFIELD — A garbage driver was killed after a dump trailer landed on him at a landfill, police say.

Sgt Garrett Dutson, with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, said two garbage trucks were parked next to each other at the Intermountain Landfill in Fairfield early Wednesday morning.

Dutson said one of the trucks raised its dump trailer in the air to the dump garbage while the driver who was killed was backing up to get closer.

The dump truck’s back wheels hit a soft spot in the landfill as it was backing up, causing the dump trailer to tip over on the cab of the other semi, according to Dutson.

Dutson said the killed driver was a 60-year-old from Lehi.

The scene of the fatal accident at the Intermountain Land Fill in Fairfield. (The Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

The 18-year-old motorcyclist being flown to a local hospital after the crash....

Michael Houck

Motorcyclist breaks femur after collision with car in Kaysville, police say

A motorcyclist was flown to the hospital with a broken femur after rear-ending a car on Tuesday, Kaysville police say.

23 hours ago

Three people were sent to the hospital Sunday following a two-vehicle crash. (Alston Crosby, KSL TV...

Mark Jones

3 people injured in two-vehicle crash in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City police said three people were sent to the hospital Sunday evening following a two-vehicle crash.

3 days ago

UTA police officers and seen around StorQuest Economy Self Storage at 160 West 2100 South in Salt L...

Sicily Stanton, KSL.com

UTA officer hospitalized after suffering medical problem during chase

A Utah Transit Authority police officer was hospitalized Sunday after he suffered a medical problem during a pursuit.

3 days ago

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

Mark Jones

Two people hurt in two-vehicle crash in Provo Canyon

The Utah Highway Patrol said two people were injured Saturday following a two-vehicle crash in Provo Canyon.

4 days ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Backcountry skier dies after being buried in Idaho avalanche

A backcountry skier has died after being buried by an avalanche in Idaho, officials said.

4 days ago

The crash involving the Honda CR-V with three people inside....

Michael Houck

UHP: 3 people in ‘serious condition’ after multi-vehicle crash on I-15

Three people are in the hospital after their Honda CR-V hit a semitruck and crashed into a barrier on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Man killed in dump truck accident at a Utah County landfill