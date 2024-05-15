On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Jaxson Robinson, Dillon Jones Wrap Up Combine Scrimmages

May 15, 2024, 3:33 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU wing Jaxson Robinson and Weber State forward Dillon Jones wrapped up scrimmage play at the NBA Draft Combine on Thursday.

Both local products had their share of highlights during the two scrimmages as they looked to improve their draft stock.

Jaxson Robinson, Dillon Jones Finish Draft Combine Scrimmages

After a strong season at BYU, Robinson pieced together back-to-back double-digit scoring performances at the draft combine.

Robinson averaged 11 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists, but struggled to shoot the ball connecting on 30 percent of his field goal attempts and 25 percent of his threees.

The wing measured in at just under 6-foot-5 inches without shoes, while sporting a nearly seven-foot wingspan.

Robinson averaged 14.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 42 percent from the floor and 35 percent from the three-point line and was named the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year.

The 21-year-old entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal before declaring for the NBA Draft.

Jones averaged 6.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in his two Combine scrimmage appearances, but also struggled to shoot connecting on 25 percent of his shots from the floor and missing all four of his three-point attempts.

The Weber State alum measured in at 6-foot-4.5, with a 6-foot-11 wingspan and a 33.5-inch vertical leap.

The versatile forward averaged 20.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists last season at Weber State while shooting 49 percent from the floor and 32 percent from three and took home the Big Sky Player of the Year Award.

Robinson and Jones will interview with teams throughout the weekend and have until May 29 to determine whether to remain in the draft, or return to college.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSLSports Feed

