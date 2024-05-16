On the Site:
Duchesne High School basketball player could face charges over reported sexual assault

May 15, 2024, 7:24 PM

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


DUCHESNE — A member of the Duchesne High School boys basketball team could face charges in connection to a reported sexual assault from earlier this year, police told KSL TV.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Justin Ludlow said multiple Duchesne players were investigated, and one of them could be charged in connection to the alleged incident that was reported to have occurred at a hotel on Feb. 23 or 24.

The Duchesne basketball team had been in Cedar City during that time for the 2A state basketball tournament at Southern Utah University. Ludlow said a police report was made February 27, and an investigation began.

Ludlow did not provide specific details about the sexual assault allegations at this time. He said Cedar City police are still reviewing the case and plan to send it to the Iron County Attorney’s Office for any possible charges.

In a statement, Duchesne County School District Superintendent Jason Young said officials have taken this seriously.

“Upon being informed of allegations, school officials notified both the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office and DCFS of what had been reported,” Young said. “School officials also took immediate protective measures to ensure the safety of students. Parents were notified and included in the safety plan. We continue to cooperate with the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office as they cooperate with the Cedar City Police Department with their ongoing investigation.”

Young declined to say whether any Duchesne students have been disciplined, only noting that “the school’s safety plan has been followed and has been very successful.”

The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office has assisted with the investigation, Chief Deputy Jeremy Curry said, by conducting interviews with those reported to have been involved and sending information back to investigators in Cedar City.

