Police: Two teens steal tools after agreeing to buy them off Facebook

May 15, 2024, 5:37 PM

The I-215 and SR 201 ramp where the two teens were taken into custody Tuesday evening....

The I-215 and SR 201 ramp where the two teens were taken into custody Tuesday evening. (Utah Department of Transportation)

(Utah Department of Transportation)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — Two teens led police on a chase after they allegedly robbed the sellers of tools with the threat of a gun, West Valley City police say.

Lt. Burke with the West Valley City Police Department told KSL the teens met the adults to buy tools that were listed on Facebook Tuesday evening.

Burke said the teens robbed the victims at gunpoint and fled in a car. Police began to chase the teens until they pulled over and were taken into custody on the ramp to Interstate 215 and state Route 201.

Police believe the gun was a BB gun, but investigators were working to confirm.

Burke said the two teens were about 16 to 18 years old.

