Woman dies in ‘tragic incident’ after scuba diving at Homestead Crater

MIDWAY — A woman scuba diving in the Homestead Crater experienced difficulty after surfacing and died Tuesday night in a “tragic incident,” according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.

The 43-year-old woman received immediate CPR at approximately 6:30 p.m. and was then transported by medical helicopter to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends affected by this tragedy,” the sheriff’s office said.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.