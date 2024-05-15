Utah Goalie Connor Ingram Wins Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

SALT LAKE CITY – The NHL announced Utah goalie Connor Ingram as the winner of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for the 2023-24 season.

Ingram was announced as the Bill Masterton Memorial awardee on Wednesday, May 15.

What is the Bill Masteron Memorial Trophy?

The Bill Masteron Memorial Trophy is presented annually to the player “who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey as voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association,” according to the NHL.

Carolina’s Frederik Andersen and Calgary’s Oliver Kylington were the other finalists for the award.

“Connor’s journey through adversity and his unwavering commitment to the game of hockey truly embodies the essence of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy,” said Bill Armstrong, Utah’s general manager. “Since his return, Connor has not only excelled on the ice, but has emerged as an inspiration to hockey players across the globe as he continues to tell his story and emphasize the importance of seeking support during life’s darkest moments. We are immensely proud of Connor and honored to have him represent our team as this year’s winner.”

Ingram Nearly Ends Hockey Career

A few years ago, Ingram almost ended his playing career because of obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and depression. The goalie sought help from the league’s player assistance program and has become a standout in the NHL.

“If people read or watch this and they decide it’s time for them to get some help, that’s all I can do in this,” Ingram spoke on Utah Puck Report podcast about what the award means to him. “I think a lot of people in life go through that. There’s going to be a time when you don’t want to get out of bed or when things scare you that shouldn’t; I think those are the times people need help and I think people should be willing to get help and to ask for help.”

Connor Ingram on relocating to Utah

Following Ingram’s final game with the Arizona Coyotes in April, the goalie said he was excited for the team’s relocation to Utah.

“I’m not going to lie, I really like Salt Lake City,” Ingram said. “We stop every year on the drive-in. I will miss Arizona but I’m excited for Salt Lake City. If you’re going to move, it’s a good place to go.”

After playing his first NHL season with the Nashville Predators, Ingram joined the Coyotes in 2022.

He played the past two years with the former Arizona franchise.

Following his time in the program, Ingram established himself as the team’s top goaltender, finishing the 2023-24 season with a 23-21-3 record, .907 save percentage, 2.91 goals-against average, and a league-best (tie) six shutouts in 50 appearances.

