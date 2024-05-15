On the Site:
Ultimate BYU Football Trips For Fans During 2024 College, NFL Season

May 15, 2024, 6:07 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


PROVO, Utah—The NFL’s release of its 2024 schedule shows we’re getting closer to another football season.

Whenever the NFL releases a new schedule, I compare it to the BYU football schedule to see what jam-packed weekends on the gridiron are available.

There are some excellent options in the 2024 season for BYU football to look at heading into the fall.

Front Range Road Trip

Saturday, September 14: BYU at Wyoming

Sunday, September 15: Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Making a return trip to Laramie, Wyoming, is not ideal. But it becomes better when you can package it with an NFL game the following day.

BYU plays its old MWC and WAC rival in Laramie on September 14 to complete a two-game series.

The following day, two hours south of Laramie, the Denver Broncos will have their home opener in 2024 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and their old starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.

Who starts for the Broncos is anyone’s guess. BYU fans would probably hope for former BYU star Zach Wilson, who is gearing up for his first season in the Mile High City.

Texas Two Step

Saturday, September 28: BYU at Baylor

Sunday, September 29: Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

BYU takes on the Baylor Bears in Waco for the first time since 2021. It will be the first meeting between the programs as Big 12 foes.

The following day, an AFC South showdown takes place three hours away from Waco as the Houston Texans host the Jacksonville Jaguars. Maybe former BYU linebacker Max Tooley can make the roster to contribute on special teams.

At a minimum, you can hang out with Twitch streamer and Texan fanatic “Sketch.” What’s up brother!

A trip down I-15 to see former BYU football star Puka Nacua

Friday, October 18: BYU vs. Oklahoma State

Sunday, October 20: Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders

A Friday night home game at LaVell Edwards Stadium creates an opportunity for a travel day to see an NFL game in another state.

On October 18, BYU will host star running back Ollie Gordon and the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a rematch of last year’s overtime loss in Stillwater.

Two days later, Puka Nacua and the Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in Los Angeles. You could hop in the car and make the long trek down I-15 in fancy SoFi Stadium or take a quick flight on Sunday morning and settle in to see one of the league’s best receivers and a former BYU star in action.

Florida Football

Saturday, October 26: BYU at UCF

Sunday, October 27: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Knowing how BYU fans show up and wear their team gear at Disney parks, I imagine October’s trip to UCF will be a popular one for the Cougar faithful. Once they get an experience at the Bounce House in Orlando, they can travel west on I-4 to see former BYU star running back Tyler Allgeier and the Atlanta Falcons take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Raymond James Stadium.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

