Man killed by gunfire after he shot at officers, Logan police say

LOGAN — Logan police shot and killed a man Wednesday after they say he pulled a weapon and fired it at police at close range during an attempted arrest. Two officers suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

“An officer returned fire,” Logan Police Department said. “Despite immediate life-saving efforts by officers on scene, the individual was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Two officers sustained non-life threatening injuries and were treated at a local hospital and have been released.”

The confrontation was at approximately 4:30 p.m. when detectives contacted a man during an investigation. During the attempt to arrest him, he resisted and then pulled out a gun. Police said the shooting was in the area of 700 East, 100 South, in Logan.