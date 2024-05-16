On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man killed by gunfire after he shot at officers, Logan police say

May 15, 2024, 7:41 PM | Updated: 7:41 pm

blue and red lights mixing from a police car...

FILE — (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

LOGAN — Logan police shot and killed a man Wednesday after they say he pulled a weapon and fired it at police at close range during an attempted arrest. Two officers suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

“An officer returned fire,” Logan Police Department said. “Despite immediate life-saving efforts by officers on scene, the individual was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Two officers sustained non-life threatening injuries and were treated at a local hospital and have been released.”

The confrontation was at approximately 4:30 p.m. when detectives contacted a man during an investigation. During the attempt to arrest him, he resisted and then pulled out a gun. Police said the shooting was in the area of 700 East, 100 South, in Logan.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Fallen officers with Salt Lake City Police Department were honored on May 15, 2024. (Stuart Johnson...

Alex Cabrero

Salt Lake City Police Department honors 25 officers killed in the line of duty

Salt Lake City Police Department honored twenty-five officers that have been killed in the line of duty, thanking their families, and remembering their legacy.

1 hour ago

FILE - Duchesne High School in Duchesne is pictured on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Kristin Murphy, Des...

Daniel Woodruff

Duchesne High School basketball player could face charges over reported sexual assault

A member of the Duchesne High School boys basketball team could face charges in connection to a reported sexual assault from earlier this year, police told KSL TV.

2 hours ago

A quagga dip tank at Lake Powell, as a boat enters the tank to be decontaminated from quagga mussel...

Mike Anderson

DWR discovers more efficient way to decontaminate boats from quagga mussels

The lines to decontaminate boats from quagga mussels was once hours long, but DWR has developed a new way for boats to exit the line in just minutes.

2 hours ago

Fourth District congressional candidate Jake Hunsaker answers questions next to an empty podium dur...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah’s primary debates begin June 10

The Utah Debate Commission will host its series of local and federal primary debates starting June 10 ahead of Utah’s primary election on June 25.

3 hours ago

emergency lights...

Emma Everett Johnson, KSL.com

Woman dies in ‘tragic incident’ after scuba diving at Homestead Crater

A woman scuba diving in the Homestead Crater experienced difficulty after surfacing and died Tuesday night in a "tragic incident,"

3 hours ago

McKay Everett and his parents in a photo taken before Everett was kindapped, held for ransom, and u...

Dan Rascon

New KSL ‘Ransom’ podcast follows shocking 1995 murder case of 12-year-old boy

KSL's newest podcast, "Ransom – A Position of Trust" follows the shocking story of a murder, kidnapping, and ransom of a 12-year-old boy.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Man killed by gunfire after he shot at officers, Logan police say