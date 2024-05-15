RSL Puts Together Highlight Counterattack, Takes Lead Over Seattle

SALT LAKE CITY – With Seattle applying heavy pressure since the opening minutes, it felt like it was only a matter of time until RSL took advantage on a counterattack.

They did just that in the 27th minute.

A swift counterattack is finished off by Andrés Gómez. 🇨🇴 📺 #MLSSeasonPass: https://t.co/LSX1iIt7Ol pic.twitter.com/jVhDcmtbXv — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 16, 2024

It started with Diego Luna who faked two Sounders defenders with a dumpoff pass to Andrew Brody.

Brody got the ball back to Luna and Real was off to the races. Just as Luna got into the attacking third, he spotted Andres Gomez on the right side.

A perfect pass in stride found Gomez as he gave RSL a 1-0 lead with a left-footed shot.

Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei saved the first shot on goal of the game just a minute prior but was unable to get to the ball that found the bottom left corner.

The goal was Gomez’s fifth of the season.

RSL Looks To Regain Top Spot In West

It’s a tight race in the West as Real Salt Lake hosts the Seattle Sounders FC.

Real holds the second spot in the conference but only trails the Minnesota United FC by one point.

RSL could jump the United if they pick up a win over Seattle at home on Wednesday. However, they would need a loss or draw from Minnesota as they host the LA Galaxy.

Let’s leave them seeing claret pic.twitter.com/uESVsex7dj — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) May 15, 2024

Unfortunately for Minnesota and Seattle, Real Salt Lake has been lights out in MLS play recently. The club’s last loss in a regular season match came over two months ago to the Colorado Rapids.

RSL would be entering on a four-game MLS winning streak but was shocked by a 94th-minute goal to force a draw against Los Angeles last week.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.