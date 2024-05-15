Diego Luna Doubles Real Salt Lake Lead Over Seattle Sounders

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s only right that the moon was shining above America First Field as Diego Luna gave Real Salt Lake a 2-0 lead over the Seattle Sounders.

With Seattle knocking on the door of an equalizer, the second-half goal gave RSL some breathing room.

In the 58th minute, Luna evaded multiple Sounder defenders before finding the perfect angle and sending a shot into the right side of the goal.

After scoring five MLS goals last season, Luna had just one goal in ten games played.

His other goal came about a month ago in a 4-0 win over the Chicago Fire FC.

Moon boy becomes MOON MAN 🌙 pic.twitter.com/85WtgRsyB8 — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) May 16, 2024

Both of RSL’s goals against Seattle had Luna’s name written all over them.

Andres Gomez’s goal in the 27th minute was both assisted and came on the tail end of a counterattack that was started by Luna.

RSL Looks To Regain Top Spot In West

It’s a tight race in the West as Real Salt Lake hosts the Seattle Sounders FC.

Real holds the second spot in the conference but only trails the Minnesota United FC by one point.

RSL could jump the United if they pick up a win over Seattle at home on Wednesday. However, they would need a loss or draw from Minnesota as they host the LA Galaxy.

Let’s leave them seeing claret pic.twitter.com/uESVsex7dj — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) May 15, 2024

Unfortunately for Minnesota and Seattle, Real Salt Lake has been lights out in MLS play recently. The club’s last loss in a regular season match came over two months ago to the Colorado Rapids.

RSL would be entering on a four-game MLS winning streak but was shocked by a 94th-minute goal to force a draw against Los Angeles last week.

