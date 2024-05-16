On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Rangers want help identifying pair suspected of archeological theft in Canyonlands NP

May 16, 2024, 4:43 PM

two people suspected of archeological theft...

Images obtained and grouped together of two people in the Cave Spring area of Canyonlands National Park (NPS)

(NPS)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

MOAB — Rangers are asking for the public’s help identifying two visitors to the Cave Springs site in Canyonlands National Park who are suspected of archeological theft.

The man and woman captured on trail cameras in a historical cowboy camp at Cave Springs are suspected of removing artifacts from a cabinet and handling historic harnesses, potentially damaging them. Their illegal actions were done in an area marked closed by signs.

Cave Springs is in the Needles District of Canyonlands, one of three areas cut into sections by the Green and Colorado rivers.

“In a video recorded at the archeological site, the individuals entered a signed-as-closed area, removed artifacts from a cabinet, and handled historic harnesses in a manner that had potential to damage them,” the National Park Service said.

Law enforcement rangers in national parks complete training and are commissioned federal law enforcement officers. They are investigating a visit on March 23 at approximately 5:30 p.m.

” If you were in the area of Cave Spring Cowboy Camp at approximately 5:30 p.m. on March 23, 2024, or if you have information that could help identify the suspects, please contact investigators. Tips can be anonymous,” the National Park Service said.

Cowboy camps

Canyonlands was established as a national park in 1964 but cowboys used camps in the area from the late 1800s through 1975 while the raised cattle on the open range. The camps, like the one at Cave Spring, relied on consistent water sources, like springs, to remain in the open-range wilderness.

Water sources and more information

The spring and cave have much older architectural merit beyond their most recent use. According to the National Parks Service: “In the alcove beyond the cowboy camp, you may notice soot-blackened ceilings, handprints, & painted figures. These tell us that this precious resource also attracted earlier people.”

The NPS said native people used the area from approximately 6,000 years ago until 700 years ago.

Cave Spring Canyonlands National Park

Men who wrangled cattle from the late 1800s to 1975, leaving camps behind in Canyonlands National Park. This is an undated photo. (NPS, Neal Herbert)

The park itself is more than 337,000 acres of land and water, with no roads crossing from one district to another. The areas are remote and have few services, making human monitoring of sensitive areas impractical. That can make locations, like Cave Springs vulnerable to archeological theft.

“Descendants of these people still live in the region and consider the spring a sacred place. Help protect our heritage by not entering the spring,” the park service said. “Do not touch or mark the rock markings. It is a violation of federal law to deface pictographs.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Construction workers building the new Daybreak stadium for the Bees baseball team....

Alex Cabrero

New Bees Daybreak Ballpark is on schedule for 2025 season

The new Bees Daybreak stadium is moving along and should be ready for its 2025 opening day.

18 minutes ago

John Prior speaks with Chad Daybell during a hearing in August 2020. Chad Daybell is returning to c...

Daniel Woodruff

Chad Daybell’s defense prepares to make case to jurors

Prosecutors have rested their case in the Chad Daybell murder trial. They did so Thursday morning following weeks of testimony and dozens of witnesses.

59 minutes ago

a student dances in a studio...

Alex Cabrero

Get In The Games: ‘Breaking’ Olympic sport has a home in Utah

Once called break dancing, "breaking" is now an Olympic sport, with a place to learn in Utah.

3 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Dan Spindle

AARP Utah offering classes to clear up Social Security questions

AARP Utah is offering in-person and online classes to help Utahns clear up their Social Security questions.

4 hours ago

Chad Daybell and his attorney, John Prior, appear in a hearing on Oct. 29, 2020...

Eliza Pace

Defense says no evidence Daybell killed Tylee and JJ; Judge finds indictment error

Chad Daybell's attorney, John Prior, asked for a "directed verdict" on the murder charges of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, indicating that there was not enough evidence to show that Daybell was involved in their deaths.

5 hours ago

The PolyStrong Foundation is inviting students in junior and high schools to attend their leadershi...

Tamara Vaifanua

PolyStrong Foundation aims to educate youth about career paths at summit

The PolyStrong Foundation is inviting students in junior and high schools to attend their leadership summit on Friday at the University of Utah.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Rangers want help identifying pair suspected of archeological theft in Canyonlands NP