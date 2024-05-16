The Mirage casino, which ushered in an era of Las Vegas Strip megaresorts in the ’90s, is closing
May 16, 2024, 8:18 AM
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
The White House has blocked the release of audio from President Joe Biden’s interview with a special counsel about his handling of classified documents.
6 hours ago
A jailhouse phone call that Lori Vallow Daybell made to Chad Daybell "stuck out" to a Rexburg police detective.
17 hours ago
A new Amazon series will explore the past of Elle Woods, played in the 'Legally Blonde' movies by Reese Witherspoon (center), who is shown in a scene from the first film.
17 hours ago
From life in “The Bachelor” mansion to debunking ageist tropes, here's what Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos has to say.
22 hours ago
A planned presidential debate in October at the University of Utah is in serious jeopardy of officially being called off.
1 day ago
Were dinosaurs warm-blooded like birds and mammals or cold-blooded like reptiles? It’s one of paleontology’s oldest questions. Here's what new research found.
1 day ago
