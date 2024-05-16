UTA summer youth passes now on sale

SALT LAKE CITY — As summer break approaches for Utah kids, the Utah Transit Authority is offering its UTA summer youth pass.

UTA Spokesperson Carl Arky explained how the pass, called the Rider’s License, works.

“UTA is very excited to bring back the rider’s license,” Arky said. “I wish we had it when I was a kid. Kids 6 to 18 can ride and they can go anywhere they want and it’s basically just $49 for the whole summer.”

Using the UTA summer youth pass

According to Arky, kids can use the passes on all of their services and it is a safe way to get them where they are going.

“They can take the bus, they can take the FrontRunner, they can take TRAX, the S-Line and On Demand. They can get where they want to go and mom and dad don’t have to worry about getting them there.”

Additionally, Arky said the pass is great for teens who have a summer job.

“A lot of kids have used it to get to work. Say, Lagoon. If they wanted to go to work and get a job at Lagoon, they could take FrontRunner up there and then there’s a bus to take them from FrontRunner over to Lagoon. And of course, at the end of the day it brings them back,” Arky said.

Arky said this also is a good option for teens taking college classes.

“Think about how much of the world opens up (to) the kids in summer,” he said. “Somebody taking classes at the University of Utah this summer or going to school down at BYU — You know, it’s really a very affordable way to get around her in the summertime.”

The pass is also a great way to get kids out of the house.

The summer dilemma

With summer break summer parents often face the dilemma of what to do with kids every day.

“Well, maybe you could go down to the Planetarium and spend an afternoon. Maybe you could go up to Hogle Zoo, maybe you could go to Lagoon, maybe you’re gonna go to Thanksgiving Point. There’s all sorts of places they could go out and explore, and do this on their own and it just gives them a lot of freedom and a lot of flexibility,” Arky said.

An environmentally friendly option

“It’s supposed to cut down on the number of cars that are on the road if you’re not having to drive somebody somewhere… So we cut down and traffic we cut down on congestion. We cut down on air pollution and the kids get to go where they want to go,” Arky said.

The rider’s licenses are on sale now and can be purchased at the UTA website and through the transit app. The passes are good through the end of August.