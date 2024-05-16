Utah Jazz Reportedly Have Interest In Working Out, Drafting Bronny James

SALT LAKE CITY – According to Yahoo Sports’ Krysten Peek, the Utah Jazz have expressed interest in working out Bronny James and potentially selecting him in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Utah holds the 32nd overall pick in the draft and could look to snag the big-name prospect before anyone else can in the second round.

The Jazz have expressed interest in bringing Bronny James in for an individual workout and could be interested in him with the 32nd pick, per @krystenpeek (Via https://t.co/mrLDqumwHU) pic.twitter.com/uEand0EO5s — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 16, 2024

James is coming off of an impressive performance at the NBA Draft Combine that many believe greatly improved his draft stock.

Due to his injury history and limited role last season at USC, he is still seen as a second-round pick but many believe he will be off the board when the Los Angeles Lakers’ 55th pick rolls around.

Without shoes, James measured in at 6-foot-1.5. Although that raised some concerns, he quickly flipped the conversations with a 6-foot-7 wingspan and a 40.5″ vertical leap.

James also recorded the second-best score in the three-point star drill, making 19 of his 25 attempts from deep.

James turned the most heads on the final two days of the combine when the scrimmages tipped off.

Each prospect at the combine played in two scrimmages. The first scrimmage was forgettable for James. He posted just four points and four rebounds in 19 minutes.

In the second scrimmage, James showed the NBA world his upside. He posted a team-high 13 points with two made threes and two assists in 23 minutes.

In his second scrimmage at the NBA Draft Combine, Bronny James scored 13 points 🔥pic.twitter.com/x6AhGf1Fzk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 15, 2024

Like the majority of prospects in the upcoming draft, James is a project player whom teams will draft for his upside rather than his ability to contribute right away.

James projects to be a defensive-minded perimeter threat with the ability to knock down some catch-and-shoot threes. His athleticism may open doors for him to become a quality downhill and transition scorer.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.