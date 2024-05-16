On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
PolyStrong Foundation aims to educate youth about career paths at summit

May 16, 2024, 11:40 AM | Updated: 11:54 am

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


SALT LAKE CITY — There’s an event happening this week aimed at empowering young Polynesians.

“It’s not just athletics,” said Kalistina Takau, executive director of the PolyStrong Foundation. “It’s not just entertainment or food for us. Polynesians with our culture, can do anything.”

The foundation is inviting students in junior and high schools to attend their leadership summit on Friday at the University of Utah.

They’ve got a line-up of speakers from all backgrounds, such as business, law, sports and fashion.

This is a free event. Takau says PolyStrong is trying to arm young Polynesians with tools and education to explore careers they never considered.

“These kids get to walk into the room and see people that look like them, have the same values, are probably raised in similar cultures as them and the light turns on — ‘I can do that too. That can be me.’”

On Saturday, student-athletes will hear from a panel of sports professionals on making the jump from high school to college and then participate in free volleyball and football camps. Click here to register.

