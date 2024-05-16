Woman killed in crash on state Route 201 while fixing a flat tire
May 16, 2024, 11:27 AM | Updated: 2:08 pm
SALT LAKE COUNTY — A woman was killed in a crash on state Route 201 just east of Bangerter Highway. Eastbound SR-201 was closed for over two hours.
According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol, a white Chevy Malibu was stopped in the left lane with a flat tire when another car, a Honda Odyssey hit the pedestrian and the stopped car.
“The driver was the only occupant and is deceased at the scene,” Roden said.
A third car crashed into the other two, but there were no other injuries.
The UHP said the driver is cooperating.
The closure lasted until just after 2 p.m. on Thursday.