Woman killed in crash on state Route 201 while fixing a flat tire

SALT LAKE COUNTY — A woman was killed in a crash on state Route 201 just east of Bangerter Highway. Eastbound SR-201 was closed for over two hours.

According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol, a white Chevy Malibu was stopped in the left lane with a flat tire when another car, a Honda Odyssey hit the pedestrian and the stopped car.

“The driver was the only occupant and is deceased at the scene,” Roden said.

A third car crashed into the other two, but there were no other injuries.

The UHP said the driver is cooperating.

The closure lasted until just after 2 p.m. on Thursday.