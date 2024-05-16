Daniela Moroz Is Ready To Introduce World To Formula Kite Racing At Paris Olympics

SALT LAKE CITY – Formula Kite Racing is coming to the Olympics in 2024 and USA’s Daniela Moroz is ready to make a statement in Paris.

Formula Kite is a type of kitesurfing that features a foil kite and a board with a hydrofoil.

Daniela Moroz is making waves for Team USA 🌊#WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/cFdcySrMFr — Team USA (@TeamUSA) March 30, 2024

Moroz, born in San Francisco, California, was introduced to sailing and racing from a very young age.

“I got my first interaction with racing super early on,” Moroz said. “My parents raced windsurfing on the bay. I got to try kite racing and I absolutely loved it. I was hooked on it right away.”

Moroz is a six-time Formula Kite World Champion and a four-time U.S. Rolex Yachtswoman of the Year.

Most athletes start to stack accolades in their early adulthood. Moroz started making waves in her sport as a teenager. She won her first World Championship and Yachtswoman of the Year award at 15 years old.

“We can see so many different people from so many different backgrounds coming into the sport and that is really exciting!” – Daniela Moroz @SailGPUSA Watch more at the World Sailing Show ➡️ https://t.co/eej8VdiCvH #BacktheBid Episode 2 dropping very 🔜 👀 pic.twitter.com/DHe2oD7YTv — World Sailing 🌎⛵️ (@worldsailing) June 28, 2022

The fast-paced sport is breaking onto the Olympic scene for the first time in 2024.

As the first sailor from the U.S. to qualify for the Olympics in kiteboarding, Moroz is ready to represent her country and introduce the world to Formula Kite Racing.

“I think sailing has a lot of misconceptions about it,” Moroz said. “Instead of just being able to sit on a boat and drink champagne, I am on a board flying over the water at 35 knots. It’s super intense and really exciting to watch. It’s really cool that its in the Olympics for the first time.”

