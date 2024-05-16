On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CHAD DAYBELL TRIAL

Defense says no evidence Daybell killed Tylee and JJ; Judge finds indictment error

May 16, 2024, 1:01 PM | Updated: 1:53 pm

Chad Daybell and his attorney, John Prior, appear in a hearing on Oct. 29, 2020...

Chad Daybell and his attorney, John Prior, appear in a hearing on Oct. 29, 2020. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

BOISE — In court on Thursday,  Judge Steven Boyce said there is an issue with the indictment – and pointed out a crucial date — the date of JJ Vallow’s death — was incorrect.

Chad Daybell’s attorney, John Prior, asked for a “directed verdict” on the murder charges of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, indicating that there was not enough evidence to show that Daybell was involved in their deaths.

Click here for complete coverage of the Chad Daybell trial

The prosecution explained that the jury should determine the weight of the evidence and decide whether Chad Daybell was involved in the children’s deaths for themselves.

Ultimately, Boyce found insufficient evidence to make a ruling on that motion but added that he has “an issue with the indictment.” The indictment was amended on Feb. 20, 2024 and Boyce said that evidence from the state does not support certain dates that were presented in court.

The indictment listed JJ Vallow’s death as being between Sept. 8-9, 2019. Boyce said JJ was “clearly alive on those days.”

It is believed based on evidence that Tylee Ryan was killed between Sept. 8-9, 2019, but the last date JJ Vallow was seen alive was Sept. 22, 2019. They believe his death was shortly after that date.

The language on the indictment varies and Prior argued that the state had plenty of time and has already rested its case.

The court is currently on break, but attorneys will return at 2:30 to continue arguments in the matter.

Chad Daybell is charged with the first-degree murder of his first wife of 29 years, Tammy Douglas Daybell, and, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, children of Lori Vallow Daybell.

Chad Daybell is married to Lori Vallow Daybell, who was convicted of six felonies last summer involving the deaths of her two children and conspiring to murder Chad Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell.

KSL 5 TV Live

Chad Daybell trial

FILE: Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Jailhouse phone call: Daybells thought there was a ‘3% chance there would be trouble’

A jailhouse phone call that Lori Vallow Daybell made to Chad Daybell "stuck out" to a Rexburg police detective.

17 hours ago

Chad Daybell stands next to his attorney, John Prior, during his murder trial in Boise on Apr. 18....

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com.

Doctor testifies that Tammy Daybell’s bruising was inflicted just before or after death

Dr. Lily Marsden and the former Utah chief medical examiner took the stand in the Chad Daybell trial on Tuesday.

2 days ago

Tylee Ryan, right, is pictured here with her brother, JJ Vallow. Chad Daybell, their mother's new h...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Tylee’s best friend, people who examined her body testify in Chad Daybell murder trial

Jurors in the Chad Daybell murder trial heard testimony Monday from victim Tylee Ryan's best friend and from investigators who testified about marks found on Tylee's bones.

3 days ago

Tammy Daybell's sister, Samantha Gwilliam, testifies during the murder trial for Chad Daybell on Fr...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Chad Daybell’s family members describe his changing demeanor, end times fixation before wife’s death

Jurors heard testimony from Tammy Daybell's relatives and the deputy coroner during Chad Daybell's trial on Friday.

6 days ago

John Prior speaks with Chad Daybell during a hearing in August 2020. Testimony in the murder trial ...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Police found missing children’s debit card, iPad with Daybells in Hawaii, sergeant says

Jurors in the Chad Daybell murder trial heard from former co-workers of Chad's wife, Tammy Daybell, on Thursday.

7 days ago

John Prior speaks with Chad Daybell during a hearing in August 2020. Chad Daybell is returning to c...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Doctor shows emotional jurors photos of children’s autopsies in Chad Daybell murder trial

Dr. Garth Warren spoke in detail about the autopsies of Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan during his testimony Wednesday in the Chad Daybell murder trial.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Defense says no evidence Daybell killed Tylee and JJ; Judge finds indictment error