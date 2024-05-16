Defense says no evidence Daybell killed Tylee and JJ; Judge finds indictment error

BOISE — In court on Thursday, Judge Steven Boyce said there is an issue with the indictment – and pointed out a crucial date — the date of JJ Vallow’s death — was incorrect.

Chad Daybell’s attorney, John Prior, asked for a “directed verdict” on the murder charges of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, indicating that there was not enough evidence to show that Daybell was involved in their deaths.

The prosecution explained that the jury should determine the weight of the evidence and decide whether Chad Daybell was involved in the children’s deaths for themselves.

Ultimately, Boyce found insufficient evidence to make a ruling on that motion but added that he has “an issue with the indictment.” The indictment was amended on Feb. 20, 2024 and Boyce said that evidence from the state does not support certain dates that were presented in court.

The indictment listed JJ Vallow’s death as being between Sept. 8-9, 2019. Boyce said JJ was “clearly alive on those days.”

It is believed based on evidence that Tylee Ryan was killed between Sept. 8-9, 2019, but the last date JJ Vallow was seen alive was Sept. 22, 2019. They believe his death was shortly after that date.

The language on the indictment varies and Prior argued that the state had plenty of time and has already rested its case.

The court is currently on break, but attorneys will return at 2:30 to continue arguments in the matter.

Chad Daybell is charged with the first-degree murder of his first wife of 29 years, Tammy Douglas Daybell, and, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, children of Lori Vallow Daybell.

Chad Daybell is married to Lori Vallow Daybell, who was convicted of six felonies last summer involving the deaths of her two children and conspiring to murder Chad Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell.