POSITIVELY 50+

AARP Utah offering classes to clear up Social Security questions

May 16, 2024, 1:59 PM

Dan Spindle's Profile Picture

BY DAN SPINDLE


SALT LAKE CITY — The average retirement age for the American worker is right around the age of 65 and you can claim Social Security benefits anywhere from age 62 to age 70.

But we know almost everyone has a lot of questions on how to navigate the ins and outs of this federal program.

AARP can help clear up some of the confusion.

Consider that every worker out of every paycheck in the United States pays for a program that, sooner or later, we’ll all have to figure out — Social Security.

One in 5 Americans already receives benefits and millions more begin their journey into retirement every year.

“If people have questions about their benefits, if they’re wondering how to apply, when to apply, it’s complicated,” said Alan Ormsby, state director for AARP Utah. “And so getting answers to those questions is really important.”

Ormsby recently hosted an online information session, one of three each spring and fall, that Utahns can sign up for virtually.

“We offer free educational resources like this … our AARP Utah University Series which brings together hundreds of attendees from across the state.”

In-person and online courses don’t just focus on retirement planning and saving strategies but Ormsby told KSL TV it’s one of those topics that can be intimidating if you don’t even know what to ask in the first place.

“It’s terrific information,” he said. “It’s unbiased information. We really just try to present facts to people and then let them make the decisions they need to.”

And remember, when he says ‘people’ – Alan means anyone in Utah. Yes, the focus is for those 50 and up but it’s never too early to become an AARP member.

The process is simple. Just go to AARP.org and the AARP Utah pages on Facebook and X.

